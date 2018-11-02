ARMY Leads The Way In Establishing Healthy 'Support Culture'

On the 24th, when BTS arrived in Korea after the world tour, there was something that we couldn't normally see.

These were a purple line and people in purple clothes.

With pickets that read, 'We BTS and ARMY protect each other','No physical contact, no close-ups, no stalking', the people in purple supported BTS from a distance.

This is part of 'purple campaign' that ARMY, a fan club of BTS is conducting. This is ARMY's voluntarily carried out campaign to prevent conflicts between artists and their fans that occur from unnecessary physical contact as a number of Korean celebrities including BTS have already been harmed by 'fanatics'.

It started off as so-called 'Shield project' in September of 2016 suggested by a fan in her personal social media account. Its purpose was to establish a mature 'support culture'. In November in that year, At the 3rd ARMY fan meeting event.ARMY had BTS deeply moved by covering their light-sabers with purple bags.

Then V said, "Purple means to trust and love each other. I want to see you guys forever like this." Ever since then, color purple has become a representative color for people who support BTS.

This campaign is being fulfilled by international fans too. In June 2014, when BTS arrived in Moscow, Russia, the local fans voluntarily made a line and greeted the group with applause. And in Mexico on March 2017, Mexican fans formed a line by keeping their distance from BTS while holding each others' hands.

This purple campaign is now being recognized as a good example since cases of celebrities getting damaged by stalking fans have been rapidly increasing. BTS and ARMY are leading the healthy fan culture as an object to fight against 'cultural lag' which is a phenomenon that is caused by a slow growth rate of mental culture in comparison to rapidly growing Korean Wave and its contents.

BigHit Entertainment said, "ARMY willingly conducted the campaign when BTS visited LA for Billboard Awards and also when they got back to Korea." "The members are all grateful for ARMY for their care and are happy as well." the company delivered.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

