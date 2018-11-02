2018 SMTOWN Wonderland Halloween Party Costumes

1 읽는 중

Photos from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

On Halloween day, just a few days ago, SMTOWN Wonderland 2018 took place, and many of our favorite singers, groups, actors, and actresses made their spooky, funny, and cute appearances. Let's take a look at what everyone dressed up as!

Don't be scared-take a peek at this year's costumes!

EXO's Baekhyun as a character from Fortnite.

Photo from Instagram @baekhyunee_exo

SHINee's Key as the best dresser.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

The four members of Red Velvet.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Taeyeon and Suran.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Taeyeon, SNSD's Yuri, and BoA.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Coogie, Moon, and Suran.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

NCT's Doyoung, Taeil, and Ten.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

f(x)'s Luna as Groot.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

NCT's Kun and SNSD's Yuri.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

NCT's Taeyong and Winwin.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Super Junior's Yesung and Choisungjoon.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

ESteem's Kim Jingon, Heo Jaemin, and Lim Jisub.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Oh Youngjoo as Mario.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

EXO's Suho as Joker.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Gong Daim and Park Jin.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Ki Dohun.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Kim Chungjae as a banana!

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Subin from Dal Shabet and Jung Haena.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Cho Woori, Jo Eunyoo, and Hong Jiyoon.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Brown Eyed Girls' Miryo.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Bae Dabin.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

NCT's Taeyong, Chenle, Lucas, and Taeil.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

NCT's Kun and Johnny.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

SHINee's Onew as Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

NCT's Ten and Yuta.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

NCT's Jaehyun and Jungwoo dressed as Jack and Rose from Titanic.

Photo from Twitter @SMTOWNGLOBAL

Sunny as Nagini from Harry Potter.

Vernon as Wally from Where's Wally.

Which costume was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

