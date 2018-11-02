2018 SMTOWN Wonderland Halloween Party Costumes

On Halloween day, just a few days ago, SMTOWN Wonderland 2018 took place, and many of our favorite singers, groups, actors, and actresses made their spooky, funny, and cute appearances. Let's take a look at what everyone dressed up as!

Don't be scared-take a peek at this year's costumes!

EXO's Baekhyun as a character from Fortnite.

SHINee's Key as the best dresser.

The four members of Red Velvet.

Taeyeon and Suran.

Taeyeon, SNSD's Yuri, and BoA.

Coogie, Moon, and Suran.

NCT's Doyoung, Taeil, and Ten.

f(x)'s Luna as Groot.

NCT's Kun and SNSD's Yuri.

NCT's Taeyong and Winwin.

Super Junior's Yesung and Choisungjoon.

ESteem's Kim Jingon, Heo Jaemin, and Lim Jisub.

Oh Youngjoo as Mario.

EXO's Suho as Joker.

Gong Daim and Park Jin.

Ki Dohun.

Kim Chungjae as a banana!

Subin from Dal Shabet and Jung Haena.

Cho Woori, Jo Eunyoo, and Hong Jiyoon.

Brown Eyed Girls' Miryo.

Bae Dabin.

NCT's Taeyong, Chenle, Lucas, and Taeil.

NCT's Kun and Johnny.

SHINee's Onew as Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask.

NCT's Ten and Yuta.

NCT's Jaehyun and Jungwoo dressed as Jack and Rose from Titanic.

Sunny as Nagini from Harry Potter.

Vernon as Wally from Where's Wally.

Which costume was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

