MONSTA X JOOHEON Argues With Fans Over Buying Food

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Just a few days ago, at a fan signing event around Halloween...

How cute is this ㅠㅠ Would you take or pass?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jooheon was talking to his fans and said,

"I will pay for all that you eat if you go to the budae stew place." This is supposedly a frequently visited restaurant by him, and an item on the menu is even named after Jooheon!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But all of a sudden...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"Whaaat, no! No you can't!"
He no doubt thought the fans would be ecstatic, but here they are telling him not to!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"I'll buy it for you!!"
He looks so dumbfounded by fans' reactions!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"What... Even though I'm saying I'll pay for you?"

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

"I make money!!!"
Fans: "Nooo," "we'll pay for you," "we eat a lot"

Other fans watching the video also say they totally understand the fans' reactions. All we want is for him to stay healthy and succeed, no need to buy us food!

Jooheon, the rapper who is at times like this...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

And also like this...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

