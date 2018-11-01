MONSTA X JOOHEON Argues With Fans Over Buying Food

Just a few days ago, at a fan signing event around Halloween...

How cute is this ㅠㅠ Would you take or pass?

Jooheon was talking to his fans and said,

"I will pay for all that you eat if you go to the budae stew place." This is supposedly a frequently visited restaurant by him, and an item on the menu is even named after Jooheon!

But all of a sudden...

"Whaaat, no! No you can't!"

He no doubt thought the fans would be ecstatic, but here they are telling him not to!

"I'll buy it for you!!"

He looks so dumbfounded by fans' reactions!

"What... Even though I'm saying I'll pay for you?"

"I make money!!!"

Fans: "Nooo," "we'll pay for you," "we eat a lot"

Other fans watching the video also say they totally understand the fans' reactions. All we want is for him to stay healthy and succeed, no need to buy us food!

Jooheon, the rapper who is at times like this...

And also like this...

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

