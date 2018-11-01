EXO Obtains New Title With New Record

EXO, who is about to release a new album called Don't Mess Up my Tempo on the 2nd of November, is reported to have set a new record.

Million-selling has never seemed this easy!

The preorders are informed to have surpassed 1.1 million, which is the biggest volume for preorders so far and is simultaneously on their way to accumulate 10 million physical albums sold.

With this record, EXO now is qualified to become a quintuple million-seller, a title given to artists whose sales of 5 consecutive albums exceed 1 million copies respectively.

EXO has a record of selling all the previous albums more than 1 million copies in total with Korean version, Chinese version and repackage albums combined.

It is such a tremendous news for an idol group who has been in the industry for approximately 7 years to continuously set records and even breaking one of their own.

Starting from the 2nd, what fabulous performances and music this quintuple million seller group are going to show are highly anticipated.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

