RM To Be Featured in DRUNKEN TIGER's 20th Anniversary Last Album

BTS' RM will be working with Drunken Tiger for their last album. RM is rolling up his sleeves to get ready for the esteemed "Korean Hip-hop Legend" Tiger JK.

This sounds like a legendary collab once again, I can't wait!

According to the recent artists' sphere, RM readily participated in a rap for Drunken Tiger's 10th and final album, finishing up their 20-year career. It is said that he accepted the joint offer and would like to work together for his revered hip-hop seonbae (elder)'s monumental album.

Even while busily going around on their BTS World Tour, RM still wrote and recorded his rap out of respect for Drunken Tiger, and he and Tiger JK communicated while sending their works back and forth to each other.

In many of his past interviews, RM would confess, "I grew up watching Tiger JK. I'm a successful fan." In 2015, RM was featured in a song from the new WondaLand album from MFBTY, a group with Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae, and Bizzy. This time, RM's name will be listed in the credits as a featured artist in the last album of Drunken Tiger, making it even more meaningful.

This year, BTS has been making appearances on stages all around the world with barely any time for a break. They have already released over 70 original songs, with many expansions in various forms, such as repackages, singles, free releases, and original songs. Their newest release, Love Yourself: Answer, went to the top of the Billboard 200 Chart and stayed on the chart for nine weeks. RM's single mixtape, Mono, made it to no. 26 within its first week. RM's album chart record is the best yet for a solo Korean artist, with BTS and BTS members' digital albums making it possible to reach such popularity overseas.

Drunken Tiger will release the 10th album of his 20-ear-long project on November 14, Following his debut in 1999 and continuous hits of "Do You Know Hip-Hop," "I Want You," "Isolated Ones, Left Foot Forward," and more, this will be the last album of Drunken Tiger, the pioneer of Korean hip-hop. He raised expectations, stating that "the last album was made especially for fans. We took a big step forward for national and international hip-hop musicians."

Fans are waiting in great anticipation for the two superb artists' music to come out in just a few short weeks.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

