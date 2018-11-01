An Intense War Between BTS And WANNAONE Broke Out

MBC PLUS, a Korean media company, and Genie Music, a Korean music streaming platform, jointly held an award called MGA.

Who would you root for?

There were 18 categories in total including "artist of the year," "song of the year," "digital album of the year," "rookie of the year," and so on.

Each category has its own criteria for evaluation to pick a winner.

Since there has been a lot of artists that have put out great music and showed splendid performances throughout the year, they all must have been tough calls to choose only one winner for each category.

Among all the categories, there was a special one called "Genie Music popularity award" where fans' votes are the sole factor to determine the winner.

This was the very award that fans were the most enthusiastic over. A total of more than 3.7 million votes have been tallied.

Many popular artists and groups were part of the list to compete.

However, BTS and WannaOne were the two dominant contestants.

Fans were very cooperative in making their favorite group take the first place.

The ranking of the groups had been going back and forth, increasing the tension between the fans.

Consequently, BTS won the first place by a margin of 2,457 votes, which is a trifling amount of votes considering that each group had acquired more than 1.6 million votes respectively.

The rank was followed by BTOB, TWICE, WINNER, and so on.

In other categories like "artist of the year," "song of the year," "album of the year" and such, BTS and WannaOne had to go through competitions for the first place as well.

Even though these were such intense, and close fights between two fandoms, it was acclaimed that the fandoms didn't have a conflict on the Internet.

Many fans hope this healthy rivalry goes a long way so that it works as a constructive influence on both groups in the long term.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

