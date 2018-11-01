Philosophy of Food: A Sneak Peak Into the Private Culinary Life of BTS

It is said that people who love to eat are always the best people, and BTS has proved to us that they are the best of people (literally). But do they love to eat? A true ARMY would know. BTS do not just love food, they live it. And it is this passion they have, not only for their music and their fans but for food and life itself that never fails to inspire us.

The secret to BTS' success?

How do they do it? Let's check out some of BTS's signature food philosophies.

1. The More the Better: Quantity Over Everything

(Captions: I'm happy because it's big *hearty laugh*)

There are people who are picky about the food they eat: how it is marinated, the way it is served, whether it melts in your mouth, or if it leaves a bad after taste. But not for our BTS. For them, to live is food, and to live well is to eat more—lots and lots more.

Quantity is law and calories the unit for flavor. Abundant is the new good, and so of course, the higher the quantities the better the food.

A fan-made poster with a quote by Suga reinforces this mentality. "Whether one is a Dip-eater (jik-muk) or a Pour-eater (bu-muk), no need to take such a dichotomous approach. Instead of fighting, one should spend that time thinking of how to eat one more—that is the true winner."

There has never been a question of it being too excessive. One chicken per person, one Tteok bokki platter per person—this is how they roll. If a big tummy suggests a big heart, what more could we want from our stars than big appetites?

2. What's a Salad? Bring Me the Meat

BTS: true top stars who have entered and take their stand in the global field—many wonders at the secret to their success. Yet, when looking at the positive correlation between the number of their hits and their consumption of meat, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to wonder if there is a connection between them.

Steak, chicken, Bulgogi, patties, sausages...whether Korean or Western, at home or on tour, (apart from ARMY, of course) it is meat that gives them energy and meat that they come home to at the end of each day. What to eat for the day? BTS never need to contemplate too long, for their infamous meat combo—meat with ramen, meat with noodles, meat with bread—have never failed to gratify their cravings.

3. Good Food is Good for the Soul: Ramen Love

Eating healthy is important, but to BTS it is secondary to eating food they love. As expected of top-class artists that provide nourishment of the soul to worldwide fans, it comes as no surprise when the condition of their own souls are a higher priority. BTS's passion for food reveals itself on a whole new level with their love for Ramen. Hot, spicy noodles just cooked in boiling soup, that first slurp of noodles, the electric, savory taste in all of its hot chewiness...

"If only Ramen was healthy," Jimin says and they could kill two birds with one stone—but maybe that's asking for too much, even from BTS. :)

4. Eating as Communion

For BTS eating is more than just surviving. Apart from music, eating is another way for connecting, a method of communion. BTS members not only enjoy each other through eating, but they are also well known for conducting their V-live chats with their fans over a meal. They love to expound on their meal, showing it to their ARMY fans, explaining their menu choice and describing the particular taste.

Even if we do not abide by these food philosophies, knowing them challenges us to live life with the same flair and vigor.

(Caption: Thanks mom for giving birth to me so that I can enjoy good food.)

And if our stars are not only talented artists but also talented foodies, stars who know how to sing and enjoy life at the same time, what more can we ask?

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

