The Interest For BLACKPINK Fashion Has Been Reaching Its Peak

Photo from Jennie official Instagram

BLACKPINK is a well-known K-pop group that is noted for their amazing songs and outstanding performances.

Be on the look out for their unique fashion!

But there is one more thing of them that is acknowledged by the masses.

It's fashion.

Photo from Rose official Instagram

Photo from Lisa official Instagram

Photo from Jisoo official Instagram

Photo from Jennie official Instagram

Each member has been showing off a variety of styles from high-end brands such as Gucci and Chanel to street brands such as Vetements and Off White.

Everything they put on becomes an issue.

An Instagram account that keeps people updated on what BLACKPINK wears and what brand the clothes are has 176 thousand followers.

BLACKPINK's stylist Choi revealed the secret.

She said that it is important to find outfits that go well with each member's personality and that harmonize well when they are together.

We don't worry about the budget. The stylist explained, "YG wanted BLACKPINK to be different from the beginning." She continued, "In terms of styling, I'm getting full support from the company."

"It's unusual for a group who just made a debut to be given with a big budget. But YG not only hooked me up with designers but also have drawn up a flexible budget," she added.

The style of BLACKPINK seems to be distinct from other groups. She also mentioned that BLACKPINK is a group that people who follow fashion trend prefers and is also for those who understand style.

Let's keep our eyes on for their unique fashion as well as their music.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

