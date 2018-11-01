Fall Fashion Tips from Your Favorite Celebrities!

Fall just may be the best season for fashion. With the weather getting colder and people bringing out their layers and matching pieces together, the possibilities are endless.

Dress for fall from head to toe, following after these celeb-inspired tips!

Here, let's take a few fall fashion-forward tips for this season from a few famous Korean beauties!

Suzy

Fall means the start of colder weather, and here in Korea, the weather cools down fast! What better way to keep yourself warm than with a nice scarf? Here, Suzy a fashionable scarf draped around her in a carefree manner. Wrapped around her neck and head, she still looks beautiful.

A simple stripe scarf paired with a plain trench coat is a great combination for the season!

SNSD Jessica

Here, Jessica shows us a different way to "fall-fashion." Instead of using a scarf as the key piece added to a coat, she uses the coat itself as the main focus. The black leather trench she's wearing here makes a statement that needs no extra additions!

Even if it's not black leather, a statement coat will go great this fall!

Actress Kim Sa-rang

Beauty knows no age, and Kim Sa-rang always makes us well aware of that fact!

Here she is, modeling a pair of jeans. Longer pants are a must in cold weather, and Sa-rang shows us that your average knit sweater-and-jeans combination doesn't have to be so average.

Just make sure your jeans fit you well and pair it with an over-sized, autumnal sweater and even some heels or nice boots, and you're ready for the fall weather!

Actor Park Seo-joon

Park Seo-joon is here, showing off not just his height, but also a bright red down puffer jacket. The splash of color adds spice to the otherwise plain outfit.

With puffer jackets being big and bulky, it's also best to pair them with a slimmer, lean silhouette on the bottom, like Seo-joon did here, in order to avoid looking too slouchy.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com