Bunny Hat Is What Is In Fashion Among Idols

A video of TWICE Nayeon playing with a bunny hat goes viral on the internet.

It's a must-have item for idols and fans alike!

Earlier this year, at a fan signing event, Nayeon was caught playing with her bunny hat.

It's a hat that ears that are attached to the hat move when the flaps are pulled.

While waiting for her turn to come, she played with the hat while singing along to their popular track, What Is Love.

After the video was open to fans, people went crazy over how cute Nayeon is with the bunny hat.

The original video on YouTube has gotten more than 130 thousand views,
and more than 80 thousand likes on Facebook, while being retweeted 24 thousand times on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Nayeon isn't the only thing that has caused the buzz.

The bunny hat has also caught people's eyes and got immediately popular.

The popularity of the bunny hat is also attributed to quite a lot of idols who have put the bunny hat on at fan signing events, increasing the possibility for the hat to be known more by the public via fancams.

Ever since the hat became popular, many idols try them on at fan signing events.

Furthermore, on the 27th, at the end of a show called Knowing Brothers, 
a preview for the next episode where all the members of TWICE and the whole cast of the show do the bunny hat to the music was aired.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that this item is the hottest accessory out now in Korea.

It's becoming more popular among the general public as well.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

