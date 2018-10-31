What "The Leader Of BTS" RM Is Incapable Of Doing???

1 읽는 중

Photo from online community

When people come across the name "RM" who is the leader and the rapper of BTS,
it's probably his deep voice, skillful rapping, or boyfriend-like outfit that people would think of.

What can't he possibly do?

Photo from online community

Gif from online community

Such as the images that RM gives off in the photos above.

However, it has been discovered that there is something this man who is thought to have no flaws is poor at.

That is making a heart with his hands.

Photo from online community

It seems as if he can't stand himself doing hearts and can't help but feeling cringeworthy afterward.

However, it is inevitable for idols to do such cute acts in order for them to show love to fans in return for their love.

Gif from online community

On stage right before performing, on camera, or at an event, no matter where he is,
he makes a heart or does some cute gestures for fans and end up getting embarrassed with himself.

Photo from online community

This is probably one of the monumental moments for RM for doing such "aegyo" in front of his fans and the members at a concert.

Jin said that it is a must to see RM get cringy with himself after doing aegyo to fully appreciate his cuteness.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

