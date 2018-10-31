1 읽는 중

Second Entry into Billboard? K-Pop Stars Set New Record

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photos from the Online Community

Photos from the Online Community

BLACKPINK's new collab, "Kiss and Make Up" with English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa made its entry into the Billboard Hot 100 chart yesterday (local time).

They Have Done it Again-And In Less Than Six Months Time

Photos from the Online Community

Photos from the Online Community

This is the second time BLACKPINK has scored entry into the list since June of this year when they made their debut into the international scene, ranking as high as No. 55 with their dramatic release "Ddu-du Ddu-du." In less than a span of six months, and just after their agency, YG Entertainment, announced the news of their solo tracks, the four-piece found their way back into the scene, setting a new record as the only K-Pop girl group to have done so.

In only the first week since its release and its entry into the Hot 100, the song has received over 11 thousand downloads and reached 7 million plays on streaming in the US alone.

Photos from the Online Community

Photos from the Online Community

It has been told that this collaboration was not a result of a major label scheming attempt, but an idea thought of by Dua Lipa herself. "I had always wanted to do a collaboration with someone, but I just hadn't found the right people for it yet," Dua Lipa said until she met the quartet in Seoul. "Would it be crazy if I just sent them the song if they liked it?" When Dua Lipa did, however, there was little hesitation. "They're like, 'Yea! Let's do it!'"

Photos from the Online Community

Photos from the Online Community

Fans have been extremely satisfied with the product of this teamwork. Enthusiastic responses from both fans and non-fans alike have been plastered all over twitter and facebook, congratulating even the BLINKS along with the quartet and Dua Lipa on their success. Especially comments thanking Dua Lipa for choosing BLACKPINK for the collaboration have been brought to the fore, signifying approval and acknowledgment, not only of the collab but of BLACKPINK themselves, giving a silent confirmation of their potential to play in the global field.

Photos from the Online Community

Photos from the Online Community

Their particular song, suggests further implications for a new future in Pop. "Kiss and Make Up" stands out in stark contrast to previous Asian-Western collabs that have felt awkward and forced. Maintaining both BLACKPINK's Korean identity in the Korean lyrics and their signature "black and pink" personas, BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa have shown that with just the right mixture, the barrier of language is becoming less and less significant. Billboard went as far as to claim that their hit "hints at a language-less future for Pop music," by showing how "The right song, the right artists, and the right energy help tear down language barriers."

BLACKPINK continues on its steady journey to stardom as their recently released choreography video on YouTube of their upcoming concert has reached over 10 million views.

Photos from the Online Community

Photos from the Online Community

Fans and BLINKS all over the world wait in breathless expectation for BLACKPINK's first independent concert in Seoul as part of their 2018 Tour IN UR AREA.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

