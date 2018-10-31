"It's Been Only Five Days Since Debut" What BTS Was Like 5 Years Ago

On the 28th, SBS Special was aired.

Flashback to when the world stars were not famous

The title of this episode was "The world that idols live in."

It covered an inside story of K-pop idols in respect of their anxieties and concerns they have.

Along with other idols, BTS also made an appearance on the show in a recording from five years ago.

They were having an interview as a rookie saying that it had been only five days since they made their debut.

They give off fresh charms that distinguish themselves from how they currently are, in shirts with their respective names on for directors to know.

RM ambitiously said, "We will try to wear these t-shirts until we make people know what our names are without the nametags on.

People who watched the show found it astonishing since what RM said actually became reality.

Meanwhile, BTS has topped Billboard 200 and has also made it to top 10 of Hot 100, turning themselves up a notch as an internationally known K-pop star boy-band.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com