The Art of Posing for Photos by BTS Jimin

How to pose for a photo?—This is the unavoidable question life throws at us in our most unprepared moments. It's always handy to have an original idea up your sleeve in case such critical moments catch you unawares. Maybe we can learn some tips from our very own Jimin, who was spotted trying to attempt an epic "funny photo," during one his tours around the globe.

RM waits expectantly for Jimin to show off his posing skills!

Can we gain some insight from what we can assume is his bountiful experience as a world star?

Jimin wants to take a photo. Everyone's already all gone by, only RM, the only member who cares to indulge in the younger Jimin during his "I-

really-got-a-good-one-this-time" moments, is left to come over to take the shot.

"Okay, so how do you want to take the picture?" RM asks.

"Alright alright, I want it to be a funny one." Jimin is booming with confidence.

"A funny one?" RM waits in expectation.

"How about..." Jimin says,

"—my back?"

And he really just goes and turns around to show his back.

Wa-la~! Only. RM just stands there and stares at him.

Wait. what about the photo? Aw~ Better luck with a photo next time Jimin. Maybeone day we will get the opportunity to personally take a photo of you—even if it's just your back—and then also get some good tips of how to pose for funny photos like a Top Star :)

Meanwhile. here are some snapshots where Jimin has easily succeeded in making his fans laugh (or squeal?)

Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you Jimin's one and only—Basketball Dance! (In case anyone's wondering, he's bouncing the ball...then, shoot!)

When you're seething in rage but no one seems to notice. LOL

When you see English everywhere on the page where RM is preparing for his UN Speech.

That sigh when you're just tired and hungry and...yea. (Sigh.)

When you're surprised at your own Barbecue skills. (I want it, even though it's burnt!)

Whatever he saw, I hope he sees it again—that priceless expression of surprise.

So serious in the Army cheering costume.

Oh glorious thoughts of mine, surge forth...voila!

Jimin quivering in rage over a game of Hali-Gali.

LOL, someone please get Jimin a sweater too!

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

