PHOTO: Two Different Charms of TWICE Have Been Unveiled

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Which one do you guys are more appealed to ?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

To celebrate Halloween, some idols put on costumes for fans.

This year, among others, Twice stood out for sure.

On the 28th, a fan meeting event called ONCE HALLOWEEN was held to mark the group's 3rd year anniversary.

What was special about the event was that the members came up with the whole idea and the concept of the event by themselves.

All the 9 members chose their own characters to get dressed up as.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Nayeon dressed up as cat woman from Dark Knight Rise.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jungyeon was Kaonashi from Spirited Away.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 Momo was Cruella from 101 Dalmatians.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

picked Annabelle from Annabelle.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 Jiho was Indian that reminds of Pocahontas.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Sana chose Heart Queen from

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Mina became Ahmanet from The Mummy.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Chaeyoung got Joker from Suicide Squad.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Tzuyu was Corpse Bride from Corpse Bride.

Fans fanatically reacted to Twice when the girls showed up on stage.

Dahyeon and Jungyeon especially have been receiving the most positive comments about the way they are dressed up and how they put on makeups.

On that day, Twice performed their well-known hit songs such as Heart Shaker, Dance The Night Away, and so on.

They successfully finished the show with the buzz all over the internet in regards to their costumes.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Twice is making a comeback on November 5th with a new mini-album, Yes or Yes.

To quench fans' thirst for Twice's new album, they released more teaser photos as well as a teaser video. In the photos, contrary to what the members looked like on the fan meeting event, they show off their natural and feminine charms.

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Photo from Twice official website

Followed by the photos, a video was also disclosed with a spooky atmosphere and a snippet of the title song in the background.

What the lovely girl group is going to show increasingly draws public attention and is being looked forward to.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

