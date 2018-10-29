1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Japanese Media Criticizes BTS for Their Historical Convictions

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

A Japanese news article that has accused BTS's historical convictions for being anti-Japanese has brought controversy.

It said, "Deeply-Seated Inferior Complex."

Last week on the 26th Japan's Tokyo Sports published an article titled "BTS's Insensitive A-Bomb T-Shirt, Leader's Anti-Japanese Tweet."

This article disclosed that "BTS is actively participating in the anti-Japanese movement," and provided RM's 2013 tweet, posted on August 15th, Korean's National Independence Day, as evidence.

Photo from Tokyo Sports Website Screenshot

Photo from Tokyo Sports Website Screenshot

At that time RM had written, "A nation that has forgotten her past has no future. I hope we can take the time today to commemorate those who fought for our independence and sacrificed their lives for our country," with the desire to remember the true meaning of National Independence Day. However, the Japanese media identified the statement "a nation that has forgotten her past" as a phrase used frequently in Korea to criticize Japan.

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

This particular media also problematized the T-shirt worn by BTS member, Jimin. The shirt displayed both a photograph of the Hiroshima bombing incident and a photograph of Korean's National Independence Day. Concerning this, the Japanese media in question explained that "the T-shirt had printed an image of Korean citizens overjoyed at regaining its country along with the incident of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima."

The Japanese media also criticized BTS, stating that "a group that is also growing in popularity in Japan did not care to hide its anti-Japanese position."

In addition, a reporter of this particular media is said to have commented that "Korea is a country that has historically sought to be sympathized. The group that represents Korea provokes Japan through an image printed on a T-shirt. This indicates a deeply-seated inferiority complex contained within the history of his own nation."

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Meanwhile, after BTS cancelled its agreement at the protest of its fans to collaborate on the song "Bird" with the Japanese artist, Akamoto Yasishi, who has caused controversy over misogynistic and rightist claims. this issue gained much attention. Antagonistic sentiments from within the country increased further after it was reported that AKB48, a Japanese girl group produced by Yasishi performed in front of an Yasukuni shrine dressed in the Japanese national icon of the red rising sun.

By Bongbong and Song Sieun voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT