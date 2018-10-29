1 읽는 중

BTS, BLACKPINK, WANNAONE Are Assessed To Be The Top Idols of October

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Ilgan Sports

The brand reputation list of 2018 October has been released.

Here is the list of Korea's hottest idols and artists in the game!

Korean Enterprise Reputation Research Institute conducted an analysis of consumers' participation, media, communication, and community with more than 100 million big data of artists.

According to the Institute, the brand reputation list is an indicator that extracts big data of artists' brand and analyzes consumer behavior, categorizing participation value, communication value, media value, and community value. Then it lastly analyzes the percentages of positiveness and negativeness as well as reputation.

As a result, 30 artists that are on the list of 2018 October are BTS, BLACKPINK, Wanna One, iKON, IU, EXO, Red Velvet, Twice, SNSD, PSY, GFRIEND, SEVENTEEN, BigBang, Seungri, A-Pink, OH MY GIRL, MOMOLAND, (G)-IDLE, BTOB, MAMAMOO, Hong Jinyoung, MeloMance, VIBE, Lee Moonsae, Lim Changjung, Sunmi, Ben, Isu, Zico, and Crush.

Koo Changhwan, the director of the institute said, "According to the analytics, BTS is ranked at number one with keyword analytics such as 'grateful,' 'doing best,' and 'happy,' and 'homecoming,' 'Jimin,' and 'Waste it on me' for link analytics. Positiveness rate for the BTS brand is recorded to be 82.99%, dropping by 2.58%.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

