1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Fans Can't Wait For JENNIE'S New Solo With Her Doll-Like Visual Teasers

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BLACKPINK's Jennie is showing us her doll-like visual appearance in the days leading up to the official release of her solo debut album.

She looks and sounds just like an angel, I can't wait!

Jennie has released a few shots on her official Instagram where she is pictured with an innocent, doll-like appearance that is gaining peoples' attention.

Photo from Twitter @ygent_official

Photo from Twitter @ygent_official

The pictures aid in gathering anticipation for her first single, with "JENNIE SOLO" written in large font along with the release date, November 12, 2018.

This is in continuation after the previous promotional picture she uploaded that also gives a similarly young, doll-like vibe.

Photo from Twitter @ygent_official

Photo from Twitter @ygent_official

Additionally, a new teaser video has been uploaded on YouTube. With November approaching and all the teasers being uploaded, fans are at the edge of their seats in anticipation.

We can't wait to see what will be posted next!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT