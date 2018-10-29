Fans Can't Wait For JENNIE'S New Solo With Her Doll-Like Visual Teasers

BLACKPINK's Jennie is showing us her doll-like visual appearance in the days leading up to the official release of her solo debut album.

She looks and sounds just like an angel, I can't wait!

Jennie has released a few shots on her official Instagram where she is pictured with an innocent, doll-like appearance that is gaining peoples' attention.

The pictures aid in gathering anticipation for her first single, with "JENNIE SOLO" written in large font along with the release date, November 12, 2018.

This is in continuation after the previous promotional picture she uploaded that also gives a similarly young, doll-like vibe.

Additionally, a new teaser video has been uploaded on YouTube. With November approaching and all the teasers being uploaded, fans are at the edge of their seats in anticipation.

We can't wait to see what will be posted next!

