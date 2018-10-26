1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: XIUMIN Flaunts His Manliness on EXO's New Teaser

Photo from EXO official Twitter

EXO unveiled teaser photos of Xiumin.

Who is waiting for more contents from EXO ?!

On the 26th, a teaser video and photos of Xiumin were uploaded on EXO's official website and social media.

This is the 4th content that EXO has put out since the first D.O's teaser followed by Kai's and Baekhyun's.

In the 18-second-long video under the caption that says "Circuit #XIUMIN," we can see Xiumin giving off manliness with a new song entitled 24/7 in the back.

24/7 is an impressive medium-tempo song with a trendy sound and catchy hook. SM said that the lyrics of the song were written by Kenzie. It is about having mixed feelings at night after saying cold-hearted things to one's lover.

EXO is making their comeback on November 2nd with a full-length album, DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO. This album consists of 11  tracks of various genres. The title song, Tempo, is a dance track that compares a beloved one to a melody and tells not to interrupt the "tempo" with her.

EXO has been releasing contents on its official website and social media for fans to learn about concepts of the new album in advance.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

