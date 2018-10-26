1 읽는 중

Your Favorite Idols Are Bringing Our Their Red Lips For Fall!

Photo from YG Entertainment, V Live Screenshot

As the weather starts to get colder, fall is the season to start bringing out the red lips. As a timeless, reoccurring trend every year, how can you sport a red lip without it being outdated? Here are some pictures of your favorite girl idols looking great in their hot red lips.

The weather is getting colder, but these red lips will always be hot!

One great way to wear a red lip is to keep things simple on the face, with fresh, dewy skin and a touch of mascara on curled eyelashes. Finish off with a glossy red lip, and your look is complete!

Here's Sunmi with her simple look and red lip. So beautiful!

Photo from Ilgan Sports

More from Sunmi.

We all know glossy lips aren't for everyone. The same look can be used with a matte red lip as well, with softly blended edges.

Jennie pulls it off so well!

Photo from Twitter @ygofficialblink

Here's a photo shoot she posted recently on their BLACKPINK official Instagram.

Red lips are a great statement to any look. Red Velvet wears it so well!

Photo from News1

Nayeon from TWICE showing many different looks with red lips.

Here's a recent picture of Tiffany, showing a fierce red lip.

Photo from Instagram @tiffanyyoungofficial

Can't leave out Hyuna and her iconic red lips.

Don't be afraid to use these tips from your favorite idols, and give a bold red lip a try this fall and winter!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

