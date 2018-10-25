"Thanks to ARMY" BTS Is Youngest Recipient of Order of Culture

BTS won the honor of being the youngest recipients of the Order of Culture.

They did such a good job!

At the Awards Ceremony of the 2018 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards on the 24th, BTS uploaded a picture of themselves holding trophies on their official SNS, saying “The Hwa-Gwan Order of Culture Merit from the 2018 Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards. This is a prize won thanks to ARMY, and together with ARMY. Thank you.”

In the picture, each one of BTS is holding their Hwa-Gwan Order of Culture Merit trophy received from Do Jong-hwan, the Head of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and smiling at the camera. The Order of Culture Merit was normally given to cultural artists of over 15 years, but due to BTS igniting the Hallyu syndrome and contributing to Korea’s cultural and artistic developments at home and abroad, their achievements were considered to be sufficient enough to make them the youngest recipients of the esteemed prize.

Members of BTS expressed their love for their fans, and RM said, “I want to give this honor to the ARMY.”

Suga said, "This is such an honor to my family. This means a lot. I will try to spread Korean culture more with a mindset of a representative."

J-Hope also said, "I am so happy that we feel like we have become a hope of the popular culture. This is a very significant award. This contains blood, sweat, and tears of a lot of the staff, and BTS as well as ARMY all over the world." "We will be sure to serve as a hope of the pop culture."

Jungkook noted. "This award is too much for us to deserve it. We will take it as an encouragement to endeavor more." "We will keep contributing to propagate Korean culture to the international community," he assured.

Jimin delivered his thought, "My heart is about to explode. I think this award reminds us how meaningful it is to make it with the staff, employees of our company, and all of you guys." he rejoiced.

Lastly, V said, "I don't know how to express what I'm feeling." "My family must be so proud of me. I know I don't usually express how I'm grateful for my fans, but I appreciate it and I love you all. I wish everyone the best." he said with gratitude.

