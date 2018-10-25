1 읽는 중

Throwback To When IRENE and JENNIE Made Public Their Friendliness

Photo from online community

Irene of Red Velvet and Jennie of BLACKPINK show off their close relationship.

They make the most charming besties!

In 2017 SBS K POP Festival, Irene and Jennie were spotted together.

They were cordially chatting while walking together.

They showed off intimacy by holding hands and putting their arms around each other's shoulders and waists.

Many fans found the fact surprising that the two big names of K pop are intimate with each other despite the differences in concepts of their groups and the companies they belong to.

Since many people were curious about it, Irene mentioned the friendship with Jennie earlier this year on a radio show.

She said, "We go to the same hair shop. And one day she just came up to me, calling me unnie, and started a conversation. That's how we started to get close. Both of us are too busy to meet up on the regular, but we still keep in touch. And we work out in the same gym too," she added.

Also, this March, Irene held a birthday party with her fans.
While she was going through her gallery to find a photo to show to the fans, Jennie video called her.

Jennie was in Jeju Island and wanted to show something to Irene.
After finding out that Irene was in the middle of the event, she said, "Okay, Bye! I'm ReVeluv too!"

Fans were delighted to see two well-known K-pop artists supporting each other.

What's more astonishing is the age gap. Jennie is 23 years old, while Irene is 28.

In spite of the age gap of 5 years, they still maintain their harmonious relations.

A lot of people view this very agreeable.

Inferring from the photo above of Jisoo of BLACKPINK and Seulgi of Red Velvet, It seems that the other members of the groups are also close.

A lot of K-pop fans are thrilled to see the two well-known groups maintaining a good friendship.

Many people hope that Red Velvet and BLACKPINK will someday collaborate to perform on stage.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

