What's going on between V and J-HOPE?

Making it big time in the US together, BTS members show a great bond as a team.

Among others, V and J-Hope from BTS seem to be good friends with each other.

Those moments were able to be spotted easily. Let's give it a look!

Look at their beautiful bromance!

Looks like this one is taken at a studio!

They look comfortable taking photos together.

Look how nice they are in those Korean traditional dresses.

What's more, J-Hope is causally feeding V.

No matter where they are, they have a good time.

Sometimes just like kids.

Posing for fans to appreciate!

At events for fans.

They obviously got the best smile for each other.

Don't you think?

V and J-Hope taking photos for each other.

Their smiles and the neon sign go well together.

(The neon says: Dear moment, please halt. You are so beautiful!)

Here are more photos of J-Hope taken by V.

And these are photos of V taken by J-Hope.

Looks like someone is being pretty clingy!

It's mysterious what V is doing, but with his eyes like that, he must be spreading positivity!

J-Hope teases V even when Jimin is talking.

J-Hope takes greeting to the next level!

They fit together enough to improvise it on the street.

They are happy to go shopping together.

The random dance moves show how excited they are!

J-Hope talks about V

Q. What do you like about him?

A: It goes without saying that he's a good guy.

He's confident and makes people feel pleasant.

He is a good dude. It implies a lot.

It means he is good as a person in every aspect.

Good and lively personality, and does what he has to do.

V talks about J-Hope

I don't think there is anybody who is as uplifting as he is.

Sometimes we get tired because of work, practice, and our own private life.

But he is always there to mentally support us.

There are lots of moments where we can witness their close bond.

It is such a pleasing thing to see the idols showing love for each other.

Hope they keep staying on good terms with each other just like they do now.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com