Lyrics of RM's Non-Commercial, Emotion-Filled Album Got ARMY Emotional!

RM's long anticipated non-commercial album, mono, has officially been released to the public.

"These lyrics are gonna make me cry," a fan said! (+ English lyrics full version contained)

On October 22, RM released his album to the world, free of charge. Fans new and old can download his songs for free and listen to them through the links he provided in a tweet.

As expected, RM didn't let us down. Fans love the album, and have left comments saying things like, "It's so high-quality, I'd buy this album even if it wasn't free," "These lyrics are gonna make me cry, they're so good," and upon seeing the charts in other countries, "Overseas ARMYs, you're great!"

The album was a hit as soon as it released, making it to the #1 spot on both US and UK iTunes charts.

Translated lyrics:

1. tokyo

Wake up in Tokyo, feel like a tourist, so

I know it's time to go

I see Pinocchio wearing a poncho

That's me some time ago

[Chorus]

Do I miss myself?

Do I miss your face?

I don't know (I don't know), I don't know (I don't know)

Ohh, ohh

Ohh, ohh, ohh, oh

Life is a word that sometimes you cannot say

And ash is a thing that someday we all should be

When tomorrow comes

How different it's gonna be?

Why do love and hate just sound the same to me?

I can't sleep

Homesick

But I just wanna

Stay right next to you

If I could choose my dream

I just wanna

Stay right next to you

Ohh, ohh

Ohh, ohh, ohh, oh

2. Seoul

From the cold dawn air

My eyes are opened

This city’s harmony

I’m so used to it

My younger days were so long ago

Even if it’s only filled with buildings and cars,

This place is now my home

Seoul Seoul

Why do you sound like soul

Do you have some sort of soul

Something has put me

By your side like this

I don’t have any memories of you

I’m so sick of you now

Your ashen face every day

No no I’m scared of myself

I’ve already become part of you

[Chorus]

If love and hate were the same word, I love you Seoul

If love and hate were the same word, I hate you Seoul

If love and hate were the same word, I love you soul

If love and hate were the same word, I hate you soul

The changing scenery just sitting on the bus

And the similar but slightly different buildings

The seemingly repulsive smell of life

And the cold parks that pretend to be warm

The people who always have to wander

And the Hangang full of its sorrows

The swings

Swings that cannot see the sky by themselves

And those a bit late

Friends always say they’ll leave

I not but I can’t smile

I hate admitting it

But i already love

All your hate and repulsiveness

I love the fishy smell of the Cheonggyecheon

I love the loneliness of Seonyudo

Even the taxi driver who sighed

Saying living will be better soon

[Chorus]

If love and hate were the same word, I love you Seoul

If love and hate were the same word, I hate you Seoul

If love and hate were the same word, I love you soul

If love and hate were the same word, I hate you soul

I'm living your

I'm living you

I'm living your

I'm living you

I'm living your (live in you)

I'm living you (live in you)

I'm living your (live in you)

I'm living you (live in you)

Seoul

[Chorus]

If love and hate were the same word, I love you Seoul

If love and hate were the same word, I hate you Seoul

If love and hate were the same word, I love you soul

If love and hate were the same word, I hate you soul

Yeah

I love you Seoul (yeah)

I hate you Seoul (yeah)

I love you soul (yeah)

I hate you soul

3. moonchild

We're part of the moonlight

Ain't a fantasy

Can't breathe in the sunlight

Gotta hide your heart

We're born to be sad, sad, sad, sad

So start to be glad, glad, glad, glad

C'mon yo moonchild, moonchild

That's supposed to be

Yeah all the pain, all the sorrow

That's your destiny, see

You know my life is like this

We gotta dance in the rain

Dance in the pain

Even though we crashed now

We gonna dance in the plane

We need the night view more than anyone else

Only you, who is not anybody, comforts me, the savages

But don't you tell yourself

[Chorus]

Moonchild you shine

When you rise, it's your time

C'mon yo

Moonchild don't cry

When moon rise, it's your time

C'mon yo

Moonchild you shine

When moon rise, it's your time

C'mon yo

Leaving, but not ever leaving once

You say you want to die, but you fought that hard to live

You say you want to give up, but you find another way

Thoughts telling you to not think are still thoughts you know

Actually we have this fate you know

In the endless pain we still laugh you know

Freedom is gone the moment you say freedom you know

Do you know

Look at the night sky again with your downward eyes

It will show you, your window, your time

Did you know, that light post has a lot of thorns

Look closer again at that flickering light

Night views are cruel aren’t they?

The grandeur of someone’s thorns gathered together

Surely someone who sees your thorns will be comforted

We are each other’s night view, each other’s moon

We are each other’s night view, each other’s moon

We are each other’s night view, each other’s moon

We are each other’s night view, each other’s moon

C'mon yo

Moonchild don't cry

When moon rise, it's your time

C'mon yo

Moonchild you shine

When moon rise, it's your time

C'mon yo

4. badbye

Bad badbye, no goodbye

Bad badbye, no goodbye

Bad badbye, don't say goodbye

Bad badbye, cuz it's a lie

Bad badbye kill

Kill me, kill me softly

Kill me, kill me softly

Kill me, kill me softly

Give me my bits and pieces

Kill me, kill me softly (kill me)

Kill me, kill me softly (kill me)

Kill me, kill me softly

Give me my bits and pieces

You and I

Bad try

You and I

And I cry

You know why

I cry

You know why

5. Uhgood

All I need is me

All I need is me

I know I know I know

I know I know I know

All you need is you

You

All you need is you

You know you know you know

You know you know you know

Sometimes I’m disappointed in myself (disappointed in myself)

Alcohol is trampling over me (trampling over me)

"This is all you got?" (This is all you got?)

"You need to do a lot better" (You need to do a lot better)

"You need to be way more cool" (You need to be way more cool)

"You should sooner die than lose" (You should sooner die than lose)

"You need to win you you you you"

[Chorus]

Falling short hurts so much

Things you can’t understand if you haven’t experienced

My ideals and reality

I want to arrive, past those two distant bridges

Really to me

Yeah yeah

Really to me

Yeah

All I need is me

All I need is me

I know I know I know

I know I know I know

But why do I feel lonely (oh yeah yeah yeah)

I feel so lonely when I'm with me

I feel so lonely when I’m with me

Living life, you can get rained on

Yeah you can get rained on from rain that never used to come

Only rain may come for a few days and nights

Rain may even fall in the desert

But sorry I can’t give up on myself

The self I know can’t let go of me

The you within my head is so whole,

Perfect

Falling short hurts so much

Things you can’t understand if you haven’t experienced

My ideals and reality

I want to arrive, past those two distant bridges

(yeah yeah)

Really to me

Yeah yeah

Really to me

Yeah

Really to me

Yeah yeah

Really to me

Yeah

6. everythinggoes

It will go by sometime definitely surely

It will go by sometime definitely surely

It will go It will go It will go It will go

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

Like night goes and morning comes

When spring goes and summer comes

Flowers fall in the summer sun

Everything needs to hurt

Embrace the world and breathe in

The crisp air that fills my lungs

Tell me everything yeah all the times i wanted to run away,

The long, dull times i hurt are right below

Every day I pray (Every day I pray)

That I can become a better adult

Every day I stay (Every day I stay)

If you want to be insensible to people and pain eventually dying

The wind needs to beat you

You can’t forever be in your dreams

Instead of a vague “cheer up”

Instead of all those predictable lies

All this wind will pass by like wind

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

(Everything, everything, everything goes

Everything everything everything goes)

It will go

It’s raining it’s raining

Everything goes

7. Forever rain

I wish it would rain all day

Cause I wish someone would cry instead of me, yeah

I wish it would rain all day

Cause then people wouldn’t stare at me, yeah

Because umbrellas cover sad faces

Because when it rains people are all busy

Make it rain a little I want to rest

Because my daily life and my raps are too fast

Everything in its place now

The sky creates my shadow

I’m standing on darkness

My head down towards my heels

Yeah

Slow rap

Slow jam

Slow rain

Everything slow

Slow rap

Slow jam

Slow rain

Everything slow

Forever rain

Forever rain

Forever rain

Forever rain

(Forever rain) Forever rain

(Forever rain) Forever rain

(Forever rain) Forever rain

(Forever rain) Forever rain

When it rains I get the feeling that I have a friend

That keeps tapping my window and asking how I’m doing

Asks if I’m okay

And I answer

I’m still life’s hostage

I can’t die and I’m not living, but tied up in something

If only I could knock somewhere like you

In this world if I could earnestly kiss someone

Would they meet with me

Could they take my tired body

Please don’t ask anything

Just always rain down

When you rain down I’m not lonely

Even if it’s you, be by my side

I want to live in the ashen world

Knowing that there’s no such thing as forever

Slow rap

Slow jam

Slow rain

Everything slow

When it rains, it pours

When it rains, it pours

It pours

Forever rain

Forever rain

Forever rain

Forever rain

Forever rain

Forever rain

Forever rain

(Forever rain) Forever rain

(Forever rain) Forever rain

(Forever rain) Forever rain

(Forever rain) Forever rain

(Forever rain, Forever rain

Forever rain, Forever rain)

Come down

(Forever rain, Forever rain

Forever rain, Forever rain)

Come down

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

