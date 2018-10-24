Lyrics of RM's Non-Commercial, Emotion-Filled Album Got ARMY Emotional!

RM's long anticipated non-commercial album, mono, has officially been released to the public.
"These lyrics are gonna make me cry," a fan said! (+ English lyrics full version contained)
On October 22, RM released his album to the world, free of charge. Fans new and old can download his songs for free and listen to them through the links he provided in a tweet.
As expected, RM didn't let us down. Fans love the album, and have left comments saying things like, "It's so high-quality, I'd buy this album even if it wasn't free," "These lyrics are gonna make me cry, they're so good," and upon seeing the charts in other countries, "Overseas ARMYs, you're great!"
The album was a hit as soon as it released, making it to the #1 spot on both US and UK iTunes charts.
Translated lyrics:
1. tokyo
Wake up in Tokyo, feel like a tourist, so
I know it's time to go
I see Pinocchio wearing a poncho
That's me some time ago
[Chorus]
Do I miss myself?
Do I miss your face?
I don't know (I don't know), I don't know (I don't know)
Ohh, ohh
Ohh, ohh, ohh, oh
Life is a word that sometimes you cannot say
And ash is a thing that someday we all should be
When tomorrow comes
How different it's gonna be?
Why do love and hate just sound the same to me?
I can't sleep
Homesick
But I just wanna
Stay right next to you
If I could choose my dream
I just wanna
Stay right next to you
Ohh, ohh
Ohh, ohh, ohh, oh
2. Seoul
From the cold dawn air
My eyes are opened
This city’s harmony
I’m so used to it
My younger days were so long ago
Even if it’s only filled with buildings and cars,
This place is now my home
Seoul Seoul
Why do you sound like soul
Do you have some sort of soul
Something has put me
By your side like this
I don’t have any memories of you
I’m so sick of you now
Your ashen face every day
No no I’m scared of myself
I’ve already become part of you
[Chorus]
If love and hate were the same word, I love you Seoul
If love and hate were the same word, I hate you Seoul
If love and hate were the same word, I love you soul
If love and hate were the same word, I hate you soul
The changing scenery just sitting on the bus
And the similar but slightly different buildings
The seemingly repulsive smell of life
And the cold parks that pretend to be warm
The people who always have to wander
And the Hangang full of its sorrows
The swings
Swings that cannot see the sky by themselves
And those a bit late
Friends always say they’ll leave
I not but I can’t smile
I hate admitting it
But i already love
All your hate and repulsiveness
I love the fishy smell of the Cheonggyecheon
I love the loneliness of Seonyudo
Even the taxi driver who sighed
Saying living will be better soon
[Chorus]
If love and hate were the same word, I love you Seoul
If love and hate were the same word, I hate you Seoul
If love and hate were the same word, I love you soul
If love and hate were the same word, I hate you soul
I'm living your
I'm living you
I'm living your
I'm living you
I'm living your (live in you)
I'm living you (live in you)
I'm living your (live in you)
I'm living you (live in you)
Seoul
[Chorus]
If love and hate were the same word, I love you Seoul
If love and hate were the same word, I hate you Seoul
If love and hate were the same word, I love you soul
If love and hate were the same word, I hate you soul
Yeah
I love you Seoul (yeah)
I hate you Seoul (yeah)
I love you soul (yeah)
I hate you soul
3. moonchild
We're part of the moonlight
Ain't a fantasy
Can't breathe in the sunlight
Gotta hide your heart
We're born to be sad, sad, sad, sad
So start to be glad, glad, glad, glad
C'mon yo moonchild, moonchild
That's supposed to be
Yeah all the pain, all the sorrow
That's your destiny, see
You know my life is like this
We gotta dance in the rain
Dance in the pain
Even though we crashed now
We gonna dance in the plane
We need the night view more than anyone else
Only you, who is not anybody, comforts me, the savages
But don't you tell yourself
[Chorus]
Moonchild you shine
When you rise, it's your time
C'mon yo
Moonchild don't cry
When moon rise, it's your time
C'mon yo
Moonchild you shine
When moon rise, it's your time
C'mon yo
Leaving, but not ever leaving once
You say you want to die, but you fought that hard to live
You say you want to give up, but you find another way
Thoughts telling you to not think are still thoughts you know
Actually we have this fate you know
In the endless pain we still laugh you know
Freedom is gone the moment you say freedom you know
Do you know
Look at the night sky again with your downward eyes
It will show you, your window, your time
Did you know, that light post has a lot of thorns
Look closer again at that flickering light
Night views are cruel aren’t they?
The grandeur of someone’s thorns gathered together
Surely someone who sees your thorns will be comforted
We are each other’s night view, each other’s moon
We are each other’s night view, each other’s moon
We are each other’s night view, each other’s moon
We are each other’s night view, each other’s moon
C'mon yo
Moonchild don't cry
When moon rise, it's your time
C'mon yo
Moonchild you shine
When moon rise, it's your time
C'mon yo
4. badbye
Bad badbye, no goodbye
Bad badbye, no goodbye
Bad badbye, don't say goodbye
Bad badbye, cuz it's a lie
Bad badbye kill
Kill me, kill me softly
Kill me, kill me softly
Kill me, kill me softly
Give me my bits and pieces
Kill me, kill me softly (kill me)
Kill me, kill me softly (kill me)
Kill me, kill me softly
Give me my bits and pieces
You and I
Bad try
You and I
And I cry
You know why
I cry
You know why
5. Uhgood
All I need is me
All I need is me
I know I know I know
I know I know I know
All you need is you
You
All you need is you
You know you know you know
You know you know you know
Sometimes I’m disappointed in myself (disappointed in myself)
Alcohol is trampling over me (trampling over me)
"This is all you got?" (This is all you got?)
"You need to do a lot better" (You need to do a lot better)
"You need to be way more cool" (You need to be way more cool)
"You should sooner die than lose" (You should sooner die than lose)
"You need to win you you you you"
[Chorus]
Falling short hurts so much
Things you can’t understand if you haven’t experienced
My ideals and reality
I want to arrive, past those two distant bridges
Really to me
Yeah yeah
Really to me
Yeah
All I need is me
All I need is me
I know I know I know
I know I know I know
But why do I feel lonely (oh yeah yeah yeah)
I feel so lonely when I'm with me
I feel so lonely when I’m with me
Living life, you can get rained on
Yeah you can get rained on from rain that never used to come
Only rain may come for a few days and nights
Rain may even fall in the desert
But sorry I can’t give up on myself
The self I know can’t let go of me
The you within my head is so whole,
Perfect
Falling short hurts so much
Things you can’t understand if you haven’t experienced
My ideals and reality
I want to arrive, past those two distant bridges
(yeah yeah)
Really to me
Yeah yeah
Really to me
Yeah
Really to me
Yeah yeah
Really to me
Yeah
6. everythinggoes
It will go by sometime definitely surely
It will go by sometime definitely surely
It will go It will go It will go It will go
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
Like night goes and morning comes
When spring goes and summer comes
Flowers fall in the summer sun
Everything needs to hurt
Embrace the world and breathe in
The crisp air that fills my lungs
Tell me everything yeah all the times i wanted to run away,
The long, dull times i hurt are right below
Every day I pray (Every day I pray)
That I can become a better adult
Every day I stay (Every day I stay)
If you want to be insensible to people and pain eventually dying
The wind needs to beat you
You can’t forever be in your dreams
Instead of a vague “cheer up”
Instead of all those predictable lies
All this wind will pass by like wind
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
(Everything, everything, everything goes
Everything everything everything goes)
It will go
It’s raining it’s raining
Everything goes
7. Forever rain
I wish it would rain all day
Cause I wish someone would cry instead of me, yeah
I wish it would rain all day
Cause then people wouldn’t stare at me, yeah
Because umbrellas cover sad faces
Because when it rains people are all busy
Make it rain a little I want to rest
Because my daily life and my raps are too fast
Everything in its place now
The sky creates my shadow
I’m standing on darkness
My head down towards my heels
Yeah
Slow rap
Slow jam
Slow rain
Everything slow
Slow rap
Slow jam
Slow rain
Everything slow
Forever rain
Forever rain
Forever rain
Forever rain
(Forever rain) Forever rain
(Forever rain) Forever rain
(Forever rain) Forever rain
(Forever rain) Forever rain
When it rains I get the feeling that I have a friend
That keeps tapping my window and asking how I’m doing
Asks if I’m okay
And I answer
I’m still life’s hostage
I can’t die and I’m not living, but tied up in something
If only I could knock somewhere like you
In this world if I could earnestly kiss someone
Would they meet with me
Could they take my tired body
Please don’t ask anything
Just always rain down
When you rain down I’m not lonely
Even if it’s you, be by my side
I want to live in the ashen world
Knowing that there’s no such thing as forever
Slow rap
Slow jam
Slow rain
Everything slow
When it rains, it pours
When it rains, it pours
It pours
Forever rain
Forever rain
Forever rain
Forever rain
Forever rain
Forever rain
Forever rain
(Forever rain) Forever rain
(Forever rain) Forever rain
(Forever rain) Forever rain
(Forever rain) Forever rain
(Forever rain, Forever rain
Forever rain, Forever rain)
Come down
(Forever rain, Forever rain
Forever rain, Forever rain)
Come down
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com