Videos of BTS Introducing Their Favorite Places in SEOUL are Blowing Up

Photo from Seoul official website

For 2 consecutive years, BTS has been serving as an honorary ambassador of Seoul.

You can't help coming to Seoul!

On the 22nd, new promotional videos of Seoul were released.

The videos are telling a story of Seoul with topics such as food, taking a rest, Korean wave, things to enjoy, and so on.

They are mainly focused on delivering that Seoul is a city with diversity for people to enjoy.

There are seven full version videos on Youtube and each member makes an appearance in a video of a respective category of their own.

These promotional videos are aimed to attract the world with not only originally well-known Korean things such as sophisticated Korean traditional dress and traditional martial arts but also with newly established Korean images such as food trucks, street cheering, and K-beauty.

So far, each video has reached 200,000 views on average along with complimentary comments.

With the hype that these videos have generated, Seoul is expecting more visitors from abroad.

It was also announced that another video with all the members in it will be released on the 29th.

In addition, on Visit Seoul website, you can find out more about hot places in Seoul that are featured in the videos.

Not only that, it allows you to create a "Seoul Playlist" for you to share online to have a chance to win prizes.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

