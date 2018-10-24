Why Did BTS Shed Many Emotional Tears During their American & European Tours

Who says men can't cry?

It just breaks my heart to see them cry!

As part of their World Tour that started late August and will continue on into next year, BTS recently got back from their European tour after first finishing up in America.

Already having finished a few months of touring, BTS had their fair share of hardships and emotions, leading to three different outbreaks of tears by members on stage for various reasons.

On October 6th earlier this month at Citi Field Stadium in New York, the last day of their North American tour, BTS was wrapping up their great performance and saying goodbye to everyone when Jimin got choked up emotionally by the love of all the ARMYs and started crying.

Fans cheered and encouraged him on, and they all made a heart above their heads before heading off stage.

Then, before their next concert and the start of their European Tour at The O2 Arena in London on the 9th, Jungkook hurt his heel the day of their performance as he was warming up.

Although not a serious injury, he was told by the doctor to not dance, so he had to spend most of the performance sitting down.

Partially from embarrassment and partly from being sorry, Jungkook wiped away a few tears throughout the performance. Then at the end, while giving a few words to the audience, he lowered his face to cry.

Once again, fans were quick to comfort him, saying things like "it's okay," and "don't cry" in Korean.

No doubt understanding part of what Jungkook must have been feeling like, Jimin also ran across the stage to comfort Jungkook when he saw him crying in his seat.

He later gave a live apology for his fans, saying that he regretted warming up beforehand and that he was embarrassed on stage, and that something like that will never happen again.

Most recently, during their concert in Paris on the 19, it was V's turn.

Due to a severe cold, V was unable to sing parts in the performance. As such, the nearly 20,000 ARMYs joined at the venue sang his part for him.

Caught up in his emotions, V couldn't help but cry. He continued on to say, ""Je t'aime plus qu'hier mais moins que demain. Merci (I love you more than yesterday and less than tomorrow. Thank you.)," receiving much attention from both fans and the media.

Not afraid to show their soft, emotional side. This is just one of the many attributes that ARMYs love so much about the members of BTS.

