Let's Take a Peek at the Styles of the THREE Most Fashionable BTS Members!

BTS, apart from their music, is known for their fashion as much as they are good performers.

Who Do You Think Is The Best Dresser?

Among the seven members, VoomVoom has selected their top three best dressers with styles that people want their bae to have.

Now, let us cut to the chase.

1. RM

RM, the leader of the group, shows a stunning fashion style.

With his tall height, the way he puts on clothes somewhat reminds us of his gentle and deep voice.

In this photo, RM is wearing outfits that are casual, yet match well with the weather.

One thing that can be noticed is the layered look he pulls off.

The patterned muffler gives the finishing touch to his fashion.

RM seems that he loves the black beanie which goes well with him.

He shows off another button-up shirt with ragged jeans.

The way the sleeves are slightly folded and the presence of the white shirt relieve the monotony of the fashion.

This one is RM, facing backward. But you can definitely tell it's him because of his personal preference of fashion!

Again, he put on a hat that harmonizes with the color of the shirt he is wearing.

His wide, light-brown pants and messenger bag to match seem to be a great combo.

2. V

V can't be left out when talking about fashion, indeed.

He often shows his love for colors in his hair and clothes.

Let's take a look.

The first thing that gets our attention is his pink dyed hair.

Also, his big black glasses with yellow lenses stand out as well, rendering his look more eye-catching.

The fancy patterned shirt plays a role in keeping the flamboyance.

This one gives off a somewhat different vibe than the one above.

All-black fashion with small circular glasses and a black mask exhibit a calm atmosphere.

With a clutch in his left hand, we can tell that he sure loves to utilize accessories.

The blue beret with beige color added to it looks great on him.

In addition, the red knitwear and the black shirt with white stripes are a good match color-wise.

3. J-Hope

J-Hope is a person with a lively and bright personality.

And this personal disposition seems to influence the way he dresses.

Let's take a moment to appreciate his clothing.

He is wearing a knitwear that contains 10 different colors!

Unlike others, he picked each piece of clothes of different colors.

However, those pieces are surprisingly harmonious.

All black colored, but the texture of the jacket and the yellow lines make it look distinctive.

He chose the perfect pair of sunglasses that makes people think they are meant to be a set with the jacket.

All blue from head to toe!

When we take a closer look at him, the respective pieces have unique features.

Compared to RM right next to him, J-Hope's outfit seems more freewheeling.

Seeing all these photos of the members, we can tell they are such good dressers.

They look fabulous in casual clothes as much as they do on stage.

Not only can we see their preferences but also we can realize how their personality differs depending on clothing.

Are there any idols you guys want VoomVoom to introduce their fashion?

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

