1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Let's Take a Peek at the Styles of the THREE Most Fashionable BTS Members!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

BTS, apart from their music, is known for their fashion as much as they are good performers.

Who Do You Think Is The Best Dresser?

Among the seven members, VoomVoom has selected their top three best dressers with styles that people want their bae to have.

Now, let us cut to the chase.

1. RM

RM, the leader of the group, shows a stunning fashion style.
With his tall height, the way he puts on clothes somewhat reminds us of his gentle and deep voice.

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

In this photo, RM is wearing outfits that are casual, yet match well with the weather.
One thing that can be noticed is the layered look he pulls off.
The patterned muffler gives the finishing touch to his fashion.

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

RM seems that he loves the black beanie which goes well with him.
He shows off another button-up shirt with ragged jeans.
The way the sleeves are slightly folded and the presence of the white shirt relieve the monotony of the fashion.

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

This one is RM, facing backward. But you can definitely tell it's him because of his personal preference of fashion!
Again, he put on a hat that harmonizes with the color of the shirt he is wearing.
His wide, light-brown pants and messenger bag to match seem to be a great combo.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

2. V

V can't be left out when talking about fashion, indeed.
He often shows his love for colors in his hair and clothes.
Let's take a look.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The first thing that gets our attention is his pink dyed hair.
Also, his big black glasses with yellow lenses stand out as well, rendering his look more eye-catching.
The fancy patterned shirt plays a role in keeping the flamboyance.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

This one gives off a somewhat different vibe than the one above.
All-black fashion with small circular glasses and a black mask exhibit a calm atmosphere.
With a clutch in his left hand, we can tell that he sure loves to utilize accessories.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The blue beret with beige color added to it looks great on him.
In addition, the red knitwear and the black shirt with white stripes are a good match color-wise.

Photos from online community

Photos from online community

Photos from online community

Photos from online community

Photos from online community

Photos from online community

Photos from online community

Photos from online community

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photos from online community

Photos from online community

Photos from online community

Photos from online community

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

3.  J-Hope

J-Hope is a person with a lively and bright personality.
And this personal disposition seems to influence the way he dresses.
Let's take a moment to appreciate his clothing.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

He is wearing a knitwear that contains 10 different colors!
Unlike others, he picked each piece of clothes of different colors.
However, those pieces are surprisingly harmonious.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

All black colored, but the texture of the jacket and the yellow lines make it look distinctive.
He chose the perfect pair of sunglasses that makes people think they are meant to be a set with the jacket.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

All blue from head to toe!
When we take a closer look at him, the respective pieces have unique features.
Compared to RM right next to him, J-Hope's outfit seems more freewheeling.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Seeing all these photos of the members, we can tell they are such good dressers.
They look fabulous in casual clothes as much as they do on stage.
Not only can we see their preferences but also we can realize how their personality differs depending on clothing.

Are there any idols you guys want VoomVoom to introduce their fashion?

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT