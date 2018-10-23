RM Spends Countless Hours Rehearsing for UN Speech

1 읽는 중

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Earlier in August this year, the members of BTS joined together for a briefing on what they would talk about at the UN General Assembly. With RM being the only member comfortable using English, the leader would give the speech. During the hour-long meeting, they each discussed what they thought would be good to mention in their address.

You'll be definitely astonished seeing how hard RM works!!!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Later on September 23, the day before the scheduled event, RM is shown rehearsing the speech he wrote. He seems to be preparing very well, but you can see that he does feel the pressure. Giving a speech isn't quite the same as performing on stage!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Again, we see RM later in the airport in Canada, practicing his script while waiting to board the plane.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

While moving into the car, and even while riding in the car...

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

After getting through customs...

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Even on the plane!

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

And again before heading out. It's a sort of self-satisfaction thing, trying to memorize the whole script to perform the perfect speech.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Then it's finally time. On September 24, RM headed up to the front, backed by all the other BTS members.

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

He seems composed, but every once in a while you can hear a bit of shaking voice along with his hands slightly trembling as he holds the paper.

Despite the hours of reading, repeating, and rehearsing, even the world-famous group leader and stage performer can feel the nerves sometimes!

After finishing his speech successfully and concluding the meeting, RM took pictures and later uploaded them on the BTS Twitter account.

All his hard work finally paid off! ARMY fans were proud of their leader, and their response can be seen by the many tweets and other SNS uploads that were posted following the event.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

