홍석현 이사장 "김정은 손에 잡히는 결과 만들어야"

중앙일보와 미국 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS)가 개최한 '중앙일보-CSIS 포럼 2018:평화를 위한 분투'가 22일 서울 중구 웨스틴조선호텔에서 열렸다. 홍석현 한반도평화만들기 이사장은 개회사에서 "북한 김정은 위원장이 '시간 게임(time game)'을 해야 한다"며 "트럼프 미국 대통령과 문재인 대통령의 조합이 건재할 때 손에 잡히는 결과를 만들어야 한다"고 촉구했다.

이어 첫 세션에서는 '비핵화와 평화외교의 성취'를 주제로 논의가 이뤄졌다. 두 번째 세션에서는 '북한 경제 개혁 전망', 세 번째 세션에는 '한·미 동맹 강화', 네 번째 세션에서는 '우리가 나아갈 길-경제·정책상 고려사항'을 다뤘다.

다음은 홍석현 한반도평화만들기 이사장 개회사

여러분, ‘한반도의 2018년’을 후세의 역사가들은 어떻게 평가할 것으로 보십니까. 한반도와 동북아, 더 나아가 세계평화를 위한 위대한 전환을 이뤄낸 해로 기록할까요. 아니면 참담한 실패로 끝난 시기로 기록할까요. 저도 무척 궁금합니다.

여러분, 적어도 지금까지는 전쟁의 음산한 기운이 지배하는 대신 평화의 기대감으로 가득찬 시간이라고 저는 감히 생각합니다. 70년간 적대관계였던 미국과 북한의 정상은 역사상 처음으로 6월12일 싱가포르 센토사섬 카펠라호텔에서 마주 앉았습니다. 한국의 문재인 대통령과 북한의 김정은 국무위원장은 평양에서 올들어 세 번째 정상회담을 갖고 백두산 천지에서 활짝 웃으면서 손을 맞잡았습니다.

미국 스탠퍼드 대학의 폴 데이비드 교수와 브라이언 아서 교수는 사회 현상들이 경로의존성(path dependence)을 갖는다고 했습니다. 한 번 일정한 경로에 의존하기 시작하면 나중에 비효율적이라는 사실을 알고도 벗어나지 못하는 경향성을 뜻합니다. 저는 이제부터는 북한 비핵화와 한반도 평화를 위한 접근법은 경로의존성을 깨고, 과거의 실패를 되풀이 하지 말아야 한다고 생각합니다.

그래서 올해 중앙일보-CSIS 국제학술회의는 비핵화 뿐만 아니라 평화와 번영을 함께 다루려고 합니다. 경제를 통해서 전쟁의 비극을 막고 비핵화와 평화를 반드시 달성하려는 강렬한 열망의 표현입니다. 저는 지금 이 순간 “평화는 인간이 개발해야 할 가장 위대한 무기입니다.(Peace is the greatest weapon for development that any person can have.)”라고 했던 넬슨 만델라의 너그러우면서도 단호한 표정을 떠올리고 있습니다.

여러분, 그러나 지금까지 북한이 보여준 행동은 미흡하고 실망스러운 것도 사실입니다. 6.12 북미 정상회담의 결과를 보면 미국의 트럼프 대통령이 너무 양보했습니다. 최우선적으로 다뤄져야할 비핵화는 세 번째 항목으로 밀렸고, ‘완전하고 불가역적이며 검증 가능한 비핵화(CVID)’라는 문구도 들어가 있지 않았습니다. 이후 국제사회가 납득할 만한 북한의 비핵화 행동은 나오지 않고 있습니다. 그래서 북한의 진정성을 의심하는 목소리가 워싱턴과 서울에서 들려왔습니다.

비관론이 확산하던 즈음인 9월 19일 평양에서 열린 문재인 대통령과 김정은 국무위원장의 남북정상회담은 가뭄 끝의 단비였습니다. 첫째 남북간에 비핵화가 4.27판문점 정상회담 때보다 구체적으로 다뤄졌고, 보다 진전된 합의를 도출했습니다. 둘째, 교착상태에 빠진 북미회담을 재점화시켰습니다. 많은 어려움 속에서 문재인 대통령이 필사적인 노력을 했고, 김정은 위원장이 성의를 보였습니다.

이제는 두 번째 북미 정상회담을 실현시킬 수 있는 동력을 만들어 나가야 합니다. 폼페이오 국무장관과 김영철 북한 노동당 부위원장 겸 통일전선부장, 스티브 비건 국무부 특별대표와 최선희 북한 외무성 부상의 실무회담이 관건입니다. 협상팀은 싱가포르 정상회담의 교훈을 살려 북한의 구체적인 행동을 이끌어 내야 할 것입니다.

여러분, 저는 김정은 위원장이 ‘시간 게임(time game)’을 해야 한다고 생각합니다. 자기에게 신뢰와 관심을 보이는 문재인-트럼프의 황금 조합이 건재할 때 손에 잡히는 결과를 만들어내야 합니다. 만일 골든타임을 놓치면 훗날 땅을 치고 후회하게 될 것입니다. 이제는 김정은 위원장이 말이 아닌 구체적인 행동을 보여줘야 할 때입니다, 적어도 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 반출이나 핵무기를 일부라도 해체하는 분명한 행동이 나와야 할 때입니다. 그래야 국제사회가 납득할 수 있습니다.

김정은 위원장은 아버지인 김정일 위원장의 전철을 밟아선 안됩니다. 김정일 위원장은 지금부터 18년전인 2000년 하늘이 준 기회를 날려버렸습니다. 그해 10월9일 김정일 위원장은 2인자인 조명록 인민군 차수를 워싱턴에 보내 클린턴 미국 대통령을 평양으로 초청했습니다. 문제는 이 초청프로세스가 너무 늦게 시작됐다는 사실입니다. 당시는 클린턴의 임기가 끝나가던 시점이었습니다.

미국의 차기 대통령을 뽑는 선거가 11월7일로 다가오자 임기말의 클린턴은 시간에 쫓겼습니다. 클린턴은 이스라엘과 팔레스타인 분쟁 중재에 바빴고, 결국 평양행은 무산됐습니다. 웬디 셔먼 대북정책조정관은 “만일 김정일 위원장이 조명록의 방문을 한 달만 앞당겼어도 역사는 달라질 수 있었을 것”이라고 아쉬워했습니다. 더 안타까운 건 클린턴이 자신의 방북이 무산된 뒤 김정일을 워싱턴으로 초청하려 했지만 거절당했다는 점입니다. 김정은 위원장은 망설이다 타이밍을 놓친 아버지와는 다른 길을 걷기 바랍니다. 지금 김정은 위원장에게는 시간이 그리 많이 남아있지 않습니다.

김정은 위원장에게는 노련하고 유능한 참모가 많습니다. 그들에게는 나름의 치밀하고 정교한 논리과 전략이 있을 것입니다. 그 힘으로 김 위원장이 유리한 고지에 올라서 있기도 합니다. 하지만 진짜 중요한 역사적 결단은 지도자만이 내릴 수 있습니다. 참모들이 제시하는 논리의 차원을 넘어서는 예지력을 발휘해서 경로의존성의 악습을 끊는 것은 오로지 김정은 위원장의 몫일 수 밖에 없습니다.

여러분, 결단의 순간을 앞두고 있는 김정은 위원장이 용기를 가질 수 있도록 제시할 수 있는 카드 중 하나는 명확한 경제보상 프로그램입니다. 북한 주민의 70% 이상은 시장에서 돈을 벌어 가계를 꾸리며, 전체 가계소득의 70% 이상은 시장 활동에서 나오고 있기 때문입니다. 북한 주민들은 시장화로 ‘개인’에 눈 떴습니다.

김정은 위원장은 핵이 없으면 불안하지만 경제가 실패하면 확실한 종말을 맞게 됩니다. 따라서 한국과 미국은 비핵화로 북한이 얻게 될 경제적 이익과 그 이익을 실현할 수 있는 구체적 방안을 국제사회와 함께 만들어 북한에 제시해야 할 것입니다. 김정은 위원장에게 운명이 된 경제를 통해 남북과 북미가 어떻게 접점을 찾는가에 한반도 명운이 달려 있습니다.

여러분, 우리가 분명히 짚고 넘어가야 할 점이 있습니다. 북한 경제개발의 주체는 어디까지나 북한입니다. 북한 최고지도자인 김정은 위원장의 역할이 결정적으로 중요합니다. 남한과 미국은 기본적으로 성실한 조력자일 뿐입니다. 지금 세계은행과 아시아개발은행이 북한에 대한 관심이 아주 많습니다. 북한에 국제민간자본이 들어가게 하려면 북한이 국제사회에 편입해야 합니다.

이를 위해서는 우선 북한이 국제통화기금(IMF) 가입요건을 충족해야 합니다. 그래야 IMF 세계은행과 아시아개발은행(ADB)에 가입할 수 있습니다.

저는 북한 경제의 가능성을 매우 높게 보고 있습니다. 지난해 대미 특사로 미국에 가서 렉스 틸러슨 당시 국무장관을 만났습니다. 틸러슨은 기업가 출신인데 자기 친구들도 북한에 투자하겠다는 말을 했다고 제게 이야기했습니다. 로저스홀딩스 회장인 짐 로저스도 전 재산을 북한에 투자하고 싶다고 했습니다.

이렇게 국제적인 기업들이 북한에 투자하기 위해서는 김정은 위원장의 통큰 결단이 반드시 선행돼야 합니다. 이렇게 되면 IT,친환경 자동차 등 김정은 위원장이 원하는 단번 도약형 전략산업 육성도 가능하게 될 것입니다.

여러분, 오늘 우리의 모임은 희망을 내려 놓지 않고 밝은 미래를 설계하는 자리입니다. 2차세계대전을 승리로 이끈 영국 수상 윈스턴 처칠은 “과거의 일을 과거의 일로서 처리해 버리면, 우리는 미래까지도 포기해 버리는 것이 된다.” 고 했습니다. 맞습니다. 우리는 과거의 실패를 교훈삼아 더 나은 미래를 준비해야 할 것입니다.

다행히도 우리는 전쟁을 하느냐 마느냐하는 최악의 상태를 벗어나서 평화를 이야기 하기 시작하는 단계에 있습니다. 비핵화와 평화로 가는 길은 유혹과 위험이 우리를 노리는 험난한 과정입니다, 이타카로 향하는 오디세이의 긴 여정인 것입니다.

많은 어려움 속에서도 인내심을 갖고 지혜를 모아주고 계시는 여러분들에게 경의와 감사를 표시합니다. 감사합니다.

JoongAng Ilbo-CSIS Forum 2018 Opening Remarks

Good morning everyone.

Thank you for coming to the 8th JoongAng Ilbo-CSIS Forum.

It is wonderful to see so many of you here this morning.

Friends, esteemed colleagues, and distinguished guests,

allow me to start off with a question which is,

how will historians in the future define the Korean Peninsula of 2018?

Will it go down in history as the year marking a great turning point

towards peace for the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and the world? Or will it be remembered as a year of dismal failure.

Just like all of you, I am keen to see where things go from here.

At least up to this point, I believe we’re in a time

filled with hope for peace and not the spectre of war.

For the first time in history after seven decades of hostile relations,

the leaders of the United States and North Korea

sat down face to face in Singapore on June 12th.

Following that, President Moon Jae-in and Chairman Kim Jong Un

met for their third summit, this time in Pyongyang,

and visited Mo, smiling and clasping their hands together.

Professor Paul David and Brian Arthur of Stanford University said, social phenomena follow a path dependence.

Path dependence refers to the tendency of not being able to deviate

from a certain path once a dependence develops,

even when that path is revealed to be inefficient.

I believe it is time for us to break from the path dependence

of North Korean denuclearization and Korean Peninsula peace,

so that we do not repeat the mistakes of the past.

That is why for this year’s JoongAng Ilbo-CSIS Forum,

we are going to address the issue of peace and prosperity

along with the issue of denuclearization.

It is an expression of our strong desire to prevent

the tragedy of war through economic development

and to achieve denuclearization and peace.

As I say this,

I recall Nelson Mandela’s magnanimous yet firm expression

as he said, and I quote, “Peace is the greatest weapon for development

that any person can have.”

Ladies and gentlemen, despite recent developments,

there is no denying that North Korea’s actions

are somewhat lacking and disappointing.

Looking at the results of the June 12th U.S.-North Korea summit, President Trump seems to have made many concessions.

Denuclearization which should have had top priority

was announced as the third point,

while CVID or complete, verifiable, and irreversible dismantlement

was left out altogether.

And since then, the international community

has not seen convincing actions by North Korea

towards denuclearization.

And so, we have heard voices raised in Seoul and Washington questioning North Korea’s sincerity.

The summit between President Moon and Chairman Kim

held in Pyongyang on September 19th

when pessimism was running high,

was like much-needed rain after a drought.

First of all,

there were more detailed discussions regarding denuclearization

than during the first Moon-Kim summit held on April 27th,

and the leaders were able to reach a more advanced agreement.

Secondly, it reignited deadlocked talks for another summit

between the U.S. and North Korea.

In the face of various obstacles,

President Moon tried his utmost and Chairman Kim responded in kind.

Now, we must build momentum for the second summit

between the American and North Korean heads of state.

The key to that summit are meetings

between Secretary Mike Pompeo

and Workers’ Party Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol,

as well as talks between Special Representative Stephen Beig

and Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

Negotiators must take heed of the lessons

learnt from the Singapore summit

in order to draw out detailed actions from North Korea.

Considering the factors at play now,

I believe Chairman Kim Jong Un must play a time game.

He must produce tangible results

while he has the trust and attention of the golden combination,

that is Presidents Moon and Trump.

If he misses this golden opportunity,

I believe he will end up with the greatest regret.

It is time for Chairman Kim to back up his words with actions.

It is time that we saw clear actions

such as North Korea giving up its inter-continental ballistic missiles

or dismantling some of its nuclear weapons.

That is the way to convince the international community

of North Korea’s good intentions.

Kim Jong Un must not take the steps his father Kim Jong Il took.

The late Kim Jong Il missed a chance of a lifetime 18 years ago.

On October 9th, 2000,

the late Chairman Kim sent his number two man,

Vice Marshal Jo Myong Rok of the National Defense Commission

to Washington D.C. with an invitation for President Bill Clinton

to visit Pyongyang.

The problem was, this whole process of inviting the U.S. President

got started too late. President Clinton’s term was drawing to an end.

With the U.S. presidential election set for November 7th,

President Clinton was running out of time.

Clinton threw himself into brokering peace between Israel and Palestine

and the trip to Pyongyang was never realized.

The State Department’s policy coordinator for North Korea

Wendy Sherman has said with regret,

that had Chairman Kim sent Jo even a month earlier,

it would have changed the course of history.

What is more regrettable is that

after Chairman Kim’s invitation went unrealized,

President Clinton’s invitation for Chairman Kim to visit Washington

was also turned down.

I hope Chairman Kim Jong Un will not miss his timing like his father,

because he hesitated.

Chairman Kim doesn’t have much time left now.

Chairman Kim Jong Un

has many seasoned and capable aides around him.

They are ready with their own meticulous and elaborate logic

and strategy which has made it possible for Chairman Kim

to claim a position of advantage.

But the most important historic decisions

can only be made by Chairman Kim himself.

Only he alone can have the acumen of seeing beyond the logic presented

by his aides, to break the path dependence of the past.

My dear friends, colleagues, and members of the audience,

Chairman Kim is at an important crossroads

and one of the cards we can use to instill courage in him,

is to present a clear idea of the economic benefits of denuclearizing.

More than 70 percent of North Korea citizens

are earning money from markets all around the country

and over 70 percent of all household income is from these markets.

Through these markets, North Korean citizens have opened their eyes

to the idea of the individual.

Chairman Kim may feel uneasy without a nuclear program

but if the economy fails, it will mean a certain end for him.

Therefore, South Korea and the United States

along with the international community should devise and present a plan

for economic benefits and the detailed ways to realize those benefits

through North Korea’s denuclearization.

The fate of the Korean Peninsula lies in

how South Korea and the United States reach common ground

on the North Korean economy,

which has become the fate of Chairman Kim himself.

Distinguished guests, we need to take note of an important point.

The principle player in North Korea’s economic development

is North Korea itself.

The role of its leader Chairman Kim is crucial.

South Korea and the United States are but sincere supporters.

The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank

all have a great interest in North Korea

and in order for global private capital to enter North Korea,

the country must join the international community.

For this to happen, North Korea must fulfill the requirements

set by the International Monetary Fund.

Only then can it join the IMF, the World Bank,

and the Asian Development Bank.

I see great potential in the North Korean economy.

When I visited Washington as President Moon’s Special Envoy last year,

I met Secretary of State Rex T.

Rex, as you know, is from the corporate sector.

What he said then was that his friends in the corporate world

were keen to explore and invest in North Korea.

Another major investor Jim Rogers has also said

that he would like to put all his money in North Korea.

An exaggeration, I’m sure,

but it just goes to show the level of interest out there.

For global firms to invest in North Korea,

Kim Jong Un must first make some bold decisions.

If he does so, North Korea will be able to nurture

the IT and eco-friendly automobile industries,

which are strategic industries

Chairman Kim would like to see rapid progress in.

Ladies and gentlemen,

our forum today is to make sure we don’t lose sight of hope but instead, strive to plan a brighter future.

Sir Winston Churchill said,

“A nation which has forgotten its past can have no future.”

It is true.

We must prepare for a better future

through the lessons learnt from our past failures.

Fortunately, we have overcome the worst case scenario

of whether to go to war or not, and have started talking about peace.

The road to denuclearization and peace

will be a rough and difficult process filled with danger and temptation.

This is like the journey to Ithaca in Homer’s Odyssey.

It could be a long and difficult road

and so I express my deepest appreciation to all of you this morning,

for taking this time to bring your collective wisdom together.

Thank you!

중앙일보-CSIS 포럼 2011년부터 중앙일보와 미국 싱크탱크인 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS)가 공동 주최하는 국제 심포지엄이다. 한국과 미국의 전·현직 안보 정책 입안자를 비롯한 양국의 대표적인 외교안보 전문가들이 동북아 정세와 미래 아시아 평화의 해법을 제시하는 자리다. 지금까지 스티븐 해들리 전 미 백악관 국가안보보좌관, 조슈아 볼턴 전 백악관 비서실장, 제임스 클래퍼 전 미국 국가정보국(DNI) 국장, 제이크 설리번 전 미 부통령 선임외교보좌관 등 최고의 전략가들이 참여했다.

