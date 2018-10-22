Epic Moments of BLACKPINK LISA in 'REAL MEN'

1 읽는 중

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

As a lot of people already know, Lisa is a 21-year-old talented dancer and rapper who has been in the industry for only 2 years.

Cuteness overdose alert!

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

In such a short time, she has been successful in making people feel delighted with her presence.

This young and talented girl recently made an appearance on the show Real Men.

Along with other battle buddies, she temporarily joined the army to become a cadet.

In these episodes, she showed her loveliness and cuteness despite the harsh environment.

Without further ado, let's go and check out those moments in the show!

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

She is very determined and she even showed confidence before joining the army.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

She looks very happy and excited, without realizing the gloomy future that lies ahead.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Look how cute she looks when she could barely open her eyes!

How relatable it is!

The way the global star shows such an unaffected aspect makes her much more attractive.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

To become a part of the army, everyone must pass a PT test and this young girl was no exception!

She looks very tired after finishing the test.

Despite her slim figure, she was able to do better than others expected. So proud!

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

A drill instructor in charge had to educate the soon-to-be cadets on how to properly respond and end each sentence, along with other important aspects of the army.

However, due to her not-so-good Korean and unfamiliar terms that she has rarely used before, she kept making mistakes and made everyone snicker, on the contrary to her lack of confidence.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Not only that, while given a chance to say one thing to her opposing team, her ability to make people laugh showed again.

Her request to go a bit easy on her even made a male instructor, who is supposed to keep a straight face at all times, smile as well.

She proved that drill instructors are human beings, too.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

The caption goes, "It only took half a day to go from smiling to crying."

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

During the interview, she expressed how scared she was when she was the instructor.

And she imitated the instructor's serious face.

Those eyes though!

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

When it comes to eating after training, Lisa shows off her Muck-bang skill.

She seems as passionate as she is when performing.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

When asked how would you describe yourself with five words, she replied, "Made it to the end."

As shown above, Lisa deserves more recognition than she does now!

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

