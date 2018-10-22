1 읽는 중

BTS JUNGKOOK Hands Water to Fainting Fan During Paris Performance

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

This last Saturday, October 20 (local time), BTS made their last performance on their European tour in Paris on the stage at the AccorHotels Arena. During the performance, an unexpectedly heart-warming scene had fans gushing over the consideration shown by a certain member, Jungkook.

Jungkook has it all, from his sweet personality to his great looks and performances!

This particular performance in Paris had a larger amount of fans fainting and being carried out by security personnel.

Mid-performance, fans caught video of Jungkook noticing a certain fan who had fainted and was being carried out by security and promptly made his way to lean over the edge of the stage and hand them his water bottle, even while in the midst of singing his part. The video has grabbed attention from all over the world.

ARMYs, fans, and others applauded Jungkook's wide observation and quick judgment in showing his consideration concern for a fan's safety, and this wasn't even the first time something like this has happened. Last year during one of the performances on their The Wings Tour, he noticed people pushing in the standing section and made a comment to make them stop.

ARMYs expressed their appreciation regarding Jungkook's thoughtful behavior, saying things like, "He's really the perfect man," "Observant, a quick thinker, and detailed," "With that face and that character, you can't help but fall in love," and "Jungkook is an angel."

All this after Jungkook's incident at the beginning of their European tour in London on October 9, where he injured his foot before the performance, had to sit while on stage and ended up crying during their last song. Amidst his tears, fans cheered him on, and he expressed his thanks. All over SNS, ARMYs were showing their support with the hashtag, #GetWellSoonJungkook.

Jungkook's soft, considerate, and emotional side is just one of the many things that ARMYs love about BTS's maknae.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

