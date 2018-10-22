4 Boy Idols Who Dance So Well They'll Become Your Bias

1 읽는 중

Photo from Online Community, Youtube Screenshot

There are a few things that are necessary in order to have good performance.

Look at those moves!!

Singing and dancing skills are a must, while stage etiquette and confidence are also very important components. If you already have those things, then all that's left is your own personal style that can attract fans' attention.

Recently, it has been members' beautiful dancing lines that attract major fans to certain members within idol groups.

This is because, even though they all may be dancing the same dance, members with more delicate dance lines seem to attract more attention without viewers even noticing.

When watching the stage with a member who has beautiful dance moves, there are times when you may even think you're watching a complementary work of art.

It's hard to break free once you've been enchanted by one of these members' attractiveness.

Here we introduce to you a few male idols who have been born with the talent of creating beautiful dancing lines like that of professional dancers, captivating their audiences.

1. BTS - Jimin

Photo from Twitter

Jimin is known for his smooth, elegant dance moves from amongst the other members of BTS.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

He is able to sport these dance moves maybe because he majored in modern dance.

A brilliant dancer, he entered into Busan High School of Arts' Modern Dance division at the top of the class.

2. SHINee - Taemin

Photo from Twitter @SHINee

Taemin is another one of the idols that monopolized the gazes of his audience, whether a fan or not, with his unique dance abilities ever since his debut.

There were even rumors that maybe he was actually another dance major as well.

With his powerful choreography like that of a professional, watching him dance may leave you feeling like watching a bird float.

3. EXO - Kai

Photo from Twitter

Kai is the top dancer for EXO.

Photo from Online Community

Viewers can't take their eyes off of him as he dances elegantly across the stage with his long legs and toned body.

4. Wanna One - Kang Daniel

Photo from Twitter

Ever since the show Produce 101, Kang Daniel has been holding the attention of national producers in the palm of his hand with his excellent dance moves.

Born a B-boy, Kang Daniel knows how to dance with stylish swag.

Maybe it's because of that, that not just one or two people have confessed that they can't take their eyes off of him when he shows of his moves.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

