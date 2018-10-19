585 Red Cross Blood Donors Within One Month for JIMIN's Birthday, JIMIN Recieves Certificate of Appreciation

ARMY followers of Jimin have contributed to a worthy cause.

According to the Korean Red Cross, to celebrate his 24th birthday on October 13th, Jimin held a month-long blood donation relay project from September 14th until October 13th.

Over 750 people joined in this project, with 585 (323 from the Hongdae center, 262 from the Gwanghwamun center) participants total when accounting for those who did not qualify.

Jimin's fans also donated over 2,000 items to give to people who donate blood.

Within the blood donation centers, there were blood donation certificate donation boxes under Jimin's name for fans to donate their certificates after they gave blood, and some fans even brought in previous blood donation certificates they had received.

Each one of the collected ARMYs' donations showing their love and devotion will be given to places that truly need it, all under the name of Park Ji-min.

The Korean Red Cross' central Seoul blood donation center plans to give Jimin a certificate of appreciation to show their thanks for increasing awareness of blood donations and the earnest donations from all of the fans of Jimin who participated in the life-saving event.

The honorable actions of the many ARMYs are receiving a warm round of applause for demonstrating a healthy fan culture.

