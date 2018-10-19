1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK JISOO Once Again Proves How Beautiful She Is

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Jisoo from BLACKPINK attracted the audience with her beautiful look.

Her beauty speaks for itself!

On the 14th, BBQ Super Concert ended in great success with a full house of 38 thousand people.

BLACKPINK took part in the concert and provided the audience with their enthusiastic performance.

The "girl crush" group performed Ddududdudu and Forever Young off of their first mini album Square Up.

Among all the members, Jisoo especially stood out with her captivating look.

She was wearing a black off-the-shoulder top and a yellow mini skirt to match, showing off her lean and fit figure.

With her thin waist and long legs, she became the envy of her female fans.

On that day, Jisoo not only proved her beauty but also wowed the fans with her perfect shape.

Many fans have made comments on her appearance like "It's stunning," and "She is so pretty that it hurts my heart."

BLACKPINK is reportedly preparing solo projects for each member, with Jennie being the first one to come out.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

