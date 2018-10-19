1 읽는 중

BTS·Wanna One·Twice- Tickets for "2018 MGA" Sold Out Within One Second

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Twitter

Photos from Twitter

All tickets have been sold for the newly renovated 2018 MGA (MBC PLUS X genie music Awards) K-Pop award ceremony.

I can't wait to see who wins each award!!

On the 18th at 6 pm, 2018 MGA tickets were out for sale at Auction Ticket online reservation site, and all performance tickets were sold out within just one second of their release.

This year's first award ceremony is gathering attention through the great interest it received as 2018 MGA sold out its tickets at record speeds.

The music awards 2018 MGA co-hosted by MBC PLUS and Genie Music, the main stars of Korea's music content industry, is becoming a topic of discussion as the first time a broadcasting company and music platform business made an awards ceremony collaboration.

Attendance by nationally top-ranked idol groups such as BTS, Wanna One, Twice, etc. was settled from the beginning, along with top foreign artists including Charlie Puth, a singer-songwriter from the U.S. and loved worldwide, and the popular Japanese group, GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE. News of the lineup gathered in even more intense interest.

Made together with fans from all over the world, the K-Pop global awards ceremony 2018 MGA will be held at the hub city of Incheon on November 6th, more easily accessible to fans both domestic and abroad.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

