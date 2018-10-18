PARK BOGUM Returning to TV Show This November

Park Bogum heralds Bogum magicwith his transformation into Kim Jinhyuk, a cute, bright man in the show called Boyfriend.

Can't wait to see Park Bogum on TV again!!

Starting this upcoming November, Boyfriend will be aired on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

This show is about a woman called Cha Suhyun, who has never lived the way she wants, and a free-spirited man called Kim Jinhyuk falling in love with each other after running into each other by chance. Park Bogum plays the role of an innocent guy who does not take his daily life for granted.

In the still that has been revealed, Park looks like a literary enthusiast. The photo shows the man absorbed in a book wherever he is. The way he focuses on the book seems so heart-fluttering. The light smile he put on his face makes other people smile too.

His free-spirited looking outfits have aroused people's interest. He radiates a freewheeling atmosphere with a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and a messenger bag. What is more, his curly hair makes him stand out and all the girls fall in love with him.

The staff said, "Park Bogum captivated all the staff by perfectly transforming himself into Kim Jinhyuk with innocence and a free spirit, as if he was born to play the role." They added, "Everyone should look forward to witnessing his heart-warming eyes, smile, and charm to brighten up their day."

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

