Idol Groups NCTㆍMONSTA XㆍiKON Rising Up After BTS

The Hallyu idol hit-wonder group BTS is taking the world by storm, but some contenders are straightening up and their activities are showing. Those groups are NCT, MONSTA X, and iKON.

BTS isn't the only boy group out there! Keep your eyes open for these idol groups~

BTS, who occupied the number one spot on the U.S. Billboard main chart for two consecutive turns and became global stars, have shown the world that the future is bright for Korea's idol market. The global success of BTS is being followed by the footsteps of next-generation idols such as iKON, who has grasped national recognition, MONSTA X, who has particularly stressed international tours, and NCT, who made their appearance on an American TV show.

Making an appearance on an American show only two years after their debut, NCT is showing unlimited possibilities for growth. NCT's main units have already shown outstanding results in Korea, but they aspire for more. NCT 127 and NCT DREAM have received positive reactions within the country and around Asia, and even in North America. With 18 members currently and the ability to create new unit combinations, the possibilities are endless.

With the comeback of NCT 127, the group also made appearances on U.S. shows Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC and Good Day LA on FOX 11, along with recordings on TV NBC's Access Hollywood and E!'s E! News, giving them great publicity.

Teenage unit NCT DREAM is gaining popularity in North America. They were ranked among pop stars Shawn Mendes, Khalid, CNCO, and more as the only Asian artist listed on Billboard's "21 Under 21 2018: Music's Next Generation" chart.

NCT has also accomplished great feats domestically. Along with other accomplishments, their album NCT #127 Regular-Irregular rose to the top of the album charts at one point along with the cover song, "REGULAR," and they even successfully carried out multiple episodes of their variety show, NCT DREAM SHOW.

The overseas tour powerhouse, MONSTA X, is coming back after gathering a sturdy fan base after going on their world tour not long after their debut. They successfully made 25 performances at 20 cities around the world on their "2018 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR THE CONNECT," mobilizing 30,000 people at their Tokyo and Osaka performances and demonstrating their potential.

Having already experienced two large-scale worldwide tours, MONSTA X's international popularity is every bit as good as its domestic counterpart. Their popularity was proven when they were invited as the first K-pop group to be on America's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which will tour around five U.S. cities including Los Angeles.

YG's iKON, nicknamed "the next BIGBANG," is currently going around on their overseas "iKON 2018 CONTINUE TOUR." Visiting Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, and Hong Kong, more cities are planned to be added. Thanks to their songs "Love Scenario," "Killing me," and "Goodbye road" in particular, they have safely secured their national standing as well.

iKON's upswing still hasn't reached that of BTS or Wanna One, but they saw their potential last May at Kyocera Dome Osaka. It made a record for making it into the dome only one year and nine months after their debut, compared to the three years and seven months it took for EXO to do the same.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com