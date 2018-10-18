1 읽는 중

REDVELVET JOY and NCT MARK's Collaboration is Soon To Come Out

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JTBC and Ilgan Sports

Joy of Red Velvet and Mark of NCT take part in the OST for The Ghost Detective.

On the 18th at 6:00 PM, ADream called me is going to be released on all streaming platforms.

K-pop fans are glad to see two talented artists in one song

This song is about a sad couple; Dyle and Yeo-ool. The track embodies how these two characters feel about each other.

Joy's soft and sentimental voice and Mark's deep-voiced rapping harmonize to create a dark yet dreamlike melody. Joy has sung a couple of soundtracks for other shows and gotten acclaimed by viewers for her unique and emotion-filled voice.

In addition, Mark has worked on multiple songs with other male artists such as Henry, Park Jaejung, and Xiumin before. Since Mark is with a female artist this time, people are looking forward to what kind of chemistry they are going to create.

Like this, fans are showing a lot of interest in the collab of the two talented and charming artists.

A dream called me'by Joy and Mark will be available at 6:00 PM on the 18th on every streaming platform.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

