1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Re-signs a Contract With BIG HIT for Another 7 Years!!!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The world-shaking boy band BTS has renewed a contract with Big Hit Entertainment.

ARMYs will be able to see BTS as a whole for at least 7 more years!

Big Hit sent a message by mail to the stockholders and staff members, saying, "We have carried out 7-year contract renewal with BTS based on our trust and love."

In 2009, the Fair Trade Commission made the standard contract length seven years for artists. Ever since then, a majority of contracts for artists have been for seven years.

Despite the fact that BTS still has one year left until their first signed contract expires, they rapidly extended the contract.

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment website

Photo from Big Hit Entertainment website

Big Hit explained, "Generally speaking, a contract renewal is carried out right before the termination of a contract. It is an advanced method applied particularly to top sports stars. Therefore, Big Hit and BTS can continue on with BTS's globally cherished music and story."

As the reason for the contract renewal, BTS pointed out the trust they have in producer Bang Si Hyuk.

The members of the group said, "We respect the mentor, Mr. Bang, for consistently articulating the vision for our future and providing us with the perspective on music and the world." They assured, "With Big Hit and their generous support, we will be sure to do our utmost best to bring out the best possible in us for our fans."

Big Hit said, "It is our philosophy to treat the artists who have made the outstanding results the best we can. Through sufficient discussion, We renewed the contract with all of the seven members to secure more stability and longevity of the group."

Then they stressed that they are going to reinforce the BTS-dedicated team to invest and support them to the fullest and more systematically.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk.gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT