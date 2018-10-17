BTS JIN Congratulates his best friend Sandeul of B1A4 on His 100th Day as a Radio Host

Jin from BTS congratulated Sandeul of B1A4 on his 100th day as a radio host of a show called, Starry Night.

BTS Jin and B1A4 Sandeul show off their close relationship



October 16th, Sandeul's Starry Night went on air. This episode was mainly about Sandeul's 100th day.

Shinwoo and Gongchan from B1A4, Ken from Vixx took a moment to congratulate Sandeul. Sandeul has been the host since July 9th, taking over the spot from Kangta of H.O.T.

Sandeul and the producers invited Sandeul's best friends to make the show more entertaining. Other members of B1A4, who have been on the same team with him since 2011, came to the studio with a crown and a cake.

Also, Ken, who is one of "92 liners" among K-pop artists with Sandeul made an appearance with a flower to celebrate the day. Moonbyul also congratulated him on the phone since she could not make it because of the Hong Kong concert.

Another member of the 92 liners, Jin could not show up as well because of the European tour, but instead, he had left a voice message to show how delighted he was with the anniversary.

In the voice message, he said, "I highly think of Sandeul for introducing good, heart-warming music." "I hope he becomes a DJ that stays with his listeners for a long time." he conveyed.

The message was found out to be directly sent to Sandeul from Jin. Sandeul said, "This is what Jin sent me. I am so grateful." "He then sent me another one saying congratulations on my 100th day. So I wanted others to know this," he added.

As a best friend, Sandeul spoke about how Jin is getting along nowadays. He mentioned, "Jin is on a tour abroad. He always begs me to play games with him. This is all because of Ken." Ken denied it, but then urged Sandeul to download the game he told him about, making everyone laugh.

Lastly, Sandeul responded, "Thank you so much Jin. You have been added to my list of people who I have to take out for a treat."

Sandeul's Starry Night is on air every day from 10:05 PM to 12:00 AM

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

