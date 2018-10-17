JIN Seems to Know that His Abs are Making Their Way Around the Web

Known for being shy about showing off his abs, BTS's Jin must know that pictures of his defined abs have been quickly making their way around the internet.

Nobody would be upset if they make more appearances!

At their latest concert in Berlin, fans caught this clip of Jin running to the side of the stage to quickly tuck his shirt in his pants, in what seems like a measure to prevent any more abs exposure.

Although a bit disappointed, fans nevertheless express their opinions about how cutely conservative it was for him to do that.

But, much to the fans delight, Jin's quick tuck did not do the trick, and later on, his infamous abs made another appearance.

Fans are also quick to point out various other instances of Jin making sure he covers up.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

