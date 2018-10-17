"So Cute!!!" JENNIE Gets Startled on Stage Again

It has long been known that it doesn't take much to startle BLACKPINK's Jennie.

That's why Lisa always takes care of her!

Last year at the Busan One Asia Festival 2017, Jennie got scared on stage by the firecrackers before their performance.

Later, on July 15th earlier this year, Jennie made an appearance on the show Running Man, where Lee Kwang-soo said that she was the biggest scaredy-cat he's ever seen.

Once again, this last Sunday on October 14, the fireworks set off at the end of a performance gave her a start on stage.

Fans were quick to spot her little jump, and the comments came flowing in on the short videos. "She's so cute," "how can a person be this cute?" and the many other similar comments show fans' adoration for Jennie.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

