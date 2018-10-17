1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"So Cute!!!" JENNIE Gets Startled on Stage Again

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter, Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Twitter, Youtube Screenshot

It has long been known that it doesn't take much to startle BLACKPINK's Jennie.

That's why Lisa always takes care of her!

Last year at the Busan One Asia Festival 2017, Jennie got scared on stage by the firecrackers before their performance.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Later, on July 15th earlier this year, Jennie made an appearance on the show Running Man, where Lee Kwang-soo said that she was the biggest scaredy-cat he's ever seen.

Photo from Twitter, Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Twitter, Youtube Screenshot

Once again, this last Sunday on October 14, the fireworks set off at the end of a performance gave her a start on stage.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Fans were quick to spot her little jump, and the comments came flowing in on the short videos. "She's so cute," "how can a person be this cute?" and the many other similar comments show fans' adoration for Jennie.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT