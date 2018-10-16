ROSÉ Flaunting Her Great Body, Grabs All Her Fans' Attention

Black Pink's Rosé posted a picture showing off her great body.

How can I get a body like hers??

Rosé recently uploaded a picture of herself on her personal Instagram under the caption, "work work work."

In the picture, Rosé is sporting a denim dress with see-through velvet detailing, showing off her stylish sense of everyday fashion, and gaining even more attention by her fans for her sexy, coveted body shape.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting Black Pink's debut, BLACKPINK 2018 TOUR 'IN YOUR AREA' SEOUL X BC CARD, scheduled for November 10-11 at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena KSPO DOME.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

