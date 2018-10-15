Tasty Korean Restaurants With Price of 35,000 Won or Less That Michelin Guide Selected

Gwanghwamun Gukbap (Pork and rice soup)·Gyoyang Shiksa(Barbecue)·Geumdwaegji Sikdang(Barbecue)·Kumsan Noodle Factory(Tantan noodle)·Bongsan-Og(Dumpling)·Sandong Gyojagwan(Chinese)·Semigye(Barbecue)·Oreno Ramen(Ramen)·Yurimmyeon(Buckwheat noodles)·Paegpi(Italian contemporary)·Habjeong-Og(Beef-bone soup) are 'fine-casual Seoul Gourmet Restaurants' that Michelin Guide newly selected this year.

Must-try restaurant in Korea!!!

On October 11, Michelin Korea first introduced 61 Bib Gourmands before launching 'Michelin Guide Seoul 2019' on October 18.

Unlike the number of official Michelin rating stars, Bib Gourmand means a restaurant that offers excellent food with reasonable price.

It is targeted for restaurants that offer dishes with reasonable prices of 35,000 won ($31) or less per person on average.

It marks with a pictogram of the mascot of Michelin Guide which Bibendum licks its lips.



Added various restaurants to the list mostly with Korean restaurants

This year, 15 new restaurants have been named on the list.

Among them, Gebang Sikdang(Crab preserved in soy sauce), Mimi myunga(Soba), Woolaeoak(Naengmyun), Ilhochic(Korean food), which are the four restaurants that were selected as the plate that represents the meaning of restaurants that serve good dishes, became a Bib Gourmands and caught attention.

Especially, the list, which had been focused on mostly Korean cuisine until last year, has become selected with various restaurants that serve good dishes this year.

First of all, the popularity of the Barbecue caught attention.

There are three new barbecue restaurants have been selected on the list.

The interesting thing is they all are the barbecue restaurants, but the ingredients are different.

Gyoyang Shiksa especially serves Sapporo style of lamb chop, Geumdwaegji Sikdang especially serves pork and Semigye especially serves spicy stir-fried chicken.

Among these restaurants, the 'Geumdwaegii Sikdang' is not only famous for its 'bones attached' pork belly but also for the restaurant that celebrities and CEO of Shinsegae Group, Jeong YongJin comes frequently. Semigye is a restaurant famous for spicy stir-fried chicken, which was recently introduced as a comedian Lee Youngja's favorite restaurant list and caught attention.

Attention to beef-bone soup·dumpling instead of Naengmyun·Pho



Because the weather became colder, the number of beef-bone soup restaurants and gukbap(rice soup) restaurants have increased.

Park Chanil chef's Gwanghwamun Gukbap(Pork and rice soup) and Habjeong-Og(Beef-bone soup) which emerged as the new popular beef-bone soup restaurant have been newly named on the list and are ranging with existing popular restaurants such as Daesung House(ox knee soup)·Mapo O beef soup(seolleongtang/ stock soup of bone and stew meat)·Imun Seolnongtang(seolleongtang/ stock soup of bone and stew meat)·Hadonggwan(Beef-bone soup).

Okdongsik, which first named on the Bib Gourmand list last year, has once again selected this year.

Noodle restaurants and dumpling restaurants are also gaining popularity. Including Jung Changwook chef's Kumsan Noodle Factory(Tantan noodle), Oreno Ramen(Ramen) and Seoul's representative old restaurant Yurimmyeon(Buckwheat noodles), dumpling restaurants such as Bongsan-Og(Dumpling) and Sandong Gyojagwan(Chinese) are newly listed on the Bib Gourmand list.

Meanwhile, Emoi(Pho) and mishmash which caught hot attention by naming on the Bib Gourmand list last year, were excluded from this year's list.

Food critic Kang Jiyoung evaluated, "Restaurants were usually focused on certain foods such as Kalguksu(handmade chopped noodles) or Naengmyun. However this year, types of food have diversified by Barbecue, Beef-bone soup, and dumpling. Also, this year, diverse restaurants have been selected on the list such as old restaurants, newly opened restaurants but also authorized hot local restaurants and popular restaurants on SNS".

2019 Bib Gourmand List



The following list is '2019 Michelin Guide Seoul 'Bib Gourmand'(in alphabetical order), which was introduced on October 11.

You can also check Bib Gourmand list on official Seoul Michelin Guide website (guide.michelin.co.kr).

This year, 'Michelin Guide Seoul 2019' event will be held on October 18(Thu.) at the Intercontinental Grand Seoul Parnas with an awards ceremony to unveil new star chefs who will lead the Korean gourmet culture.

The awards ceremony of the Michelin Guide Seoul, which marks the third year of the event, will be progressed with a theme of 'Journey to Passion' that means Hommage of enthusiastic chefs who dedicate for the best taste and experiences and passionate gourmets who cherish and love ultimate tastes' collaboration that chefs created.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

