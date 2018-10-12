WANNA ONE's LEE DAE HWI Presents a Sweet Serenade to His Fan that He's Tutoring

What would it be like if my 'ultimate bias' visits my house as a private tutor?

What a fan lover!!

Ahead of airing the whole episode, Mnet's Visiting Tutor on October 11 pre-released the story of Wanna One's Lee Dae Hwi and his fan that he's tutoring.

In the short video clip, Lee Dae Hwi presented her a sweet serenade of his song I'LL REMEMBER and encouraged the girl to join him singing. The highlight of the video was when Dae Hwi stared at the girl with his honey-dropping eyes and the student seemed so honored to meet her bias.

Not only the student but also her parents seemed fascinated by Dae Hwi's gentle voice.

When Dae Hwi wrapped up his small concert by grabbing the hand of the student, she screamed and said "Oh my god. I can never wash this hand". Then the girl's mom assisted her by saying "I'll seal your hand tonight", raising a laughter.

