1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Reason Why BTS' Debut Articles Are Being Shed New Light These Days

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot, Naver Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot, Naver Screenshot

Photo from UNICEF

Photo from UNICEF

BTS is probably the hottest, biggest boy group on the earth right now. On September 24, they gave a speech at the United Nations General Assembly as an icon that represents the young people, and on October 6, they wrapped up their North American tour, in which they met 220,000 fans. Recognizing their accomplishments, the South Korean Government decided to award them with the Hwagwan Culture Medal, the meritorious medals that are given by the government to figures that contributed to the enhancement of the country's culture and art.

Those who wrote mocking comments 5 years ago must be so embarrassed right now!

BTS on their first debut showcase day, Photo from Ilgan Sports

BTS on their first debut showcase day, Photo from Ilgan Sports

However, even though BTS is rewriting the history of K-pop everyday, not many people sent support for these boys at the point of their debut. In fact, the keywords that followed them in the beginning were rather pathetic; 'dirt spoon group(meaning they are from a poor company)', 'idol from a small agency' were the phrases that described them. Because of the somewhat unique group name and stage names(Rap Monster·Suga), they had to face countless mockeries. As BTS achieved a huge success despite all the past ridicules, articles on their debut showcase day are being shed new light on the Internet.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS on their first debut showcase day, Photo from Ilgan Sports

BTS on their first debut showcase day, Photo from Ilgan Sports

On June 12, 2013, BTS held their debut single release showcase. Here, they spoke about their aspirations, saying, "Our role model is Big Bang", "We will survive". RM, whose stage name was Rap Monster back then, said, "Even though people say it's hard for rookies to survive these days, we will survive no matter what and become a singer that's beloved by the general public."

BTS on their first debut showcase day, Photo from Ilgan Sports

BTS on their first debut showcase day, Photo from Ilgan Sports

Under this article, hundreds of comments laughing at them were written.

"Why not just name the members 'bulletproof helmet' and 'bulletproof vest'?"
"RAP MONSTER hahahahahahaha"
"I know nothing, but Big Bang is way too high, kids"

Comments written under BTS&#39; debut article on June 12, 2013, Photo from Naver Screenshot

Comments written under BTS&#39; debut article on June 12, 2013, Photo from Naver Screenshot

After five years of time has passed, netizens are revisiting this article.

"Those who laughed and degraded them must feel embarrassed by now"
"People who wrote comments here will go broke if they do betting games"

Comments under the same article on October 10, 2018, Photo from Naver Screenshot

Comments under the same article on October 10, 2018, Photo from Naver Screenshot

Some people are leaving their wishes in the comments, taking part in the so-called 'pilgrimage' where people revisit an old but symbolic article. For instance, some of the recent comments say things like, "Please let the rest of my 2018 be happy", "Please help me enter the high school I wanna go to."

Meanwhile, after wrapping up the tour in North America, BTS continues their concerts in Europe, starting from London's O2 Arena on October 9~10, and moving on to Amsterdam, Berlin, and Paris.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT