사회

'Famous STAR 101' Announces BTS' V as the Final Winner of "Most Handsome Men in World 2018"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

BTS' V is chosen once again for the world's most handsome man.

This is his fourth time to be chosen!

An Entertainment website 'Famous STAR 101' based in Los Angeles, and the Philippines have chosen BTS' V as the world's most handsome man.

Followed by an independent critics 'TC Candler', Asian entertainment blog 'Starmometer', and Bulgarian female portal site 'Dama.bg', this is the fourth time V is acquiring the title of 'World's most handsome guy'.

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

On October 1, Famous STAR 101 announced that V was placed first with a total of 6.2 million votes. This poll, conducted by Famous STAR 101 initially singled out 10 finalists for "Most Handsome Men in World 2018" and chose the final winner by holding an opened Internet ballot, and a closed web votes consisting of millions of professional followers.

Following V, Philippine's renowned star Alden Richards was placed second, Justin Bieber in third, and Oh Se Hun in the fourth. Besides, former EXO member Luhan, Chinese actor and singer Dylan Wang, One Direction's Harry Styles, and Shawn Mendes named themselves on the list.

In the female sector, TWICE's Momo was placed in the third, and MOMOLAND's Nany was placed in the 9th.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

