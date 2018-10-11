"I Am Also ARMY♥"...'10 World Stars' Who Proved That They Are BTS' Fans

Awesome BTS!!!

BTS, who has become a global idol beyond Korea, recently appeared in the hottest talk show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' following the performing at 'America's Got Talent'

In addition, even world stars are now claiming to be BTS' fans.

From stars who came to came to the BTS' waiting room to see them, there is also a star who turned his Twitter profile picture into BTS.

Let's find out 10 world stars who have been so into BTS' charm and have certified themselves as ARMY.

1. Nicki Minaj

A world-famous rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj has certified that she is one of the BTS' fans by revealing a certification shot of streaming BTS' new song 'IDOL'.

Also, Nicki Minaj completed fabulous collaboration by appearing on BTS' 'IDOL' music video along with featuring the song.

2. Dylan O'Brien

Dylan O'Brien who is well known for movie Maze Runner 2's main character has been so into BTS and is now spreading the charm of BTS to his fellows.

As a result, Hollywood actor Max Minghella has deeply fallen in love with BTS and even practices their song and choreography.

3. Maroon 5

The world-class pop group Maroon 5 followed BTS first.

Last year, Maroon 5's official Twitter which has more than 14 million followers, followed BTS' official Twitter account.

Also, Maroon 5 caught attention because they expressed interest in BTS by actively pressing 'like' on the videos that BTS uploaded.

4. Ansel Elgort

Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort, who is also well known in Korea for the movie 'The Fault in Our Stars' and 'Baby Driver', revealed that he is also one of the BTS' fans.

Ansel Elgort recently posted "Keep Growing!" with changing his Twitter profile photo to V' photo.

On September 19, he also cheered for BTS' comeback by sharing V's video via his Instagram story.

5. Ed Sheeran

World-popular pop singer Ed Sheeran celebrated BTS by mentioning BTS' comeback news on his Instagram story in August.

Ed Sheeran mentioned, "Congrats to BTS who are about to have an incredible week. Cool album".

6. John Legend

During the time of '2018 Billboard Music Awards', through the V-Live, BTS Jin said, "John Legend Hyungnim took out our CD from his bag and asked us for autographs. It was so cool".

At that time, John Legend not only took a photo together but also asked for their autograph for his daughter by holding out BTS' CD.

7. John Cena

John Cena, a legendary American pro wrestler has also proven that he is a fan of the BTS.

As BTS came back, John Cena uploaded a video saying with clumsy Korean, "BTS. Na Noon Goondaeda(=I am an army" and caught attention.

Especially, he said that he enjoys listening to J-Hope's mixtapes.

8. Kylie Rogers

Kylie Rogers has announced via her SNS that she is a big fan of BTS.

Especially, Rusell Crowe, who appeared as Kylie Roger's father in the movie Fathers and Daughters knew that Kylie is a big fan of BTS so gave her the BTS concert ticket.

At that time, Rogers expressed joy by saying, "This is the best birthday present I've ever received".

9. Troye Sivan

World-famous singer Troy Sivan also praised and showed affection for BTS.

In last February, during the radio broadcast, Tory Sivan said, "BTS are like insane dancers and singers" and "Their music videos are so inspiring me to watch".

He was asked if he has plans to have a collaboration with BTS, he positively responded, "It would be fun. I really want to. But because they are very famous pop-stars, I don't know how to reach out to them".

10. Taylor Swift

World-popular pop star Taylor Swift visited BTS' waiting room at the time of '2018 Billboard Music Awards' and gave the greatest compliment to BTS by saying, "I was like "What am I matching?..the coolest thing" and "It was completely different than anything else. I love it".

Taylor Swift, who kept complimenting BTS, even suggested photo time with them by saying, "Do you wanna take a picture?"

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

