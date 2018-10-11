After Years of Hard Work, KRIESHA CHU Achieved Her Childhood Dream of Becoming a Singer

Kriesha Chu won a fervent response in a Philippine music program.

Keep your work Kriesha!!

On the third episode of Coke Studio Philippines Season 2 broadcasted on September 29, Kriesha Chu and Patty Tiu appeared as the guests.

Kriesha on this day had a collaborative stage with a worldwide DJ Patty Tiu and performed R.U.N. This song was written aiming to cheer the future of those who are chasing their dreams.

Kriesha in an outfit of a white blouse and black skirt was very eye-catching with her innocent yet cute look. It did not only make fans at the site enthusiastic but also the viewers who've watched her stage via Youtube video. And practically, a short clip of Kriesha performingon Youtube exceeded over 570,000 hits.

Looking at her performance, people responded "Kriesha for real has a voice of an angel", "I like her song", "I wish this song has a Korean version", "They can use this as a soundtrack of Coke".

On the other hand, Kriesha on this day disclosed that her childhood dream was a singer, and explained that it was natural for her to grab a mic because she had a karaoke machine at home when she was young. After years of hard work, Kriesha chu grew up as a Kpop star, and currently is actively promoting herself in the Philippines.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

