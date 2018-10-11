1 읽는 중

After Years of Hard Work, KRIESHA CHU Achieved Her Childhood Dream of Becoming a Singer

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Coke Studio

Photo from Coke Studio

Kriesha Chu won a fervent response in a Philippine music program.

Keep your work Kriesha!!

On the third episode of Coke Studio Philippines Season 2 broadcasted on September 29, Kriesha Chu and Patty Tiu appeared as the guests.

Kriesha on this day had a collaborative stage with a worldwide DJ Patty Tiu and performed R.U.N. This song was written aiming to cheer the future of those who are chasing their dreams.

Photo from Coke Studio

Photo from Coke Studio

Photo from Coke Studio

Photo from Coke Studio

Photo from Coke Studio

Photo from Coke Studio


Kriesha in an outfit of a white blouse and black skirt was very eye-catching with her innocent yet cute look. It did not only make fans at the site enthusiastic but also the viewers who've watched her stage via Youtube video. And practically, a short clip of Kriesha performing R.U.N on Youtube exceeded over 570,000 hits.

Looking at her performance, people responded "Kriesha for real has a voice of an angel", "I like her song", "I wish this song has a Korean version", "They can use this as a soundtrack of Coke".

On the other hand, Kriesha on this day disclosed that her childhood dream was a singer, and explained that it was natural for her to grab a mic because she had a karaoke machine at home when she was young. After years of hard work, Kriesha chu grew up as a Kpop star, and currently is actively promoting herself in the Philippines.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

