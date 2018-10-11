DUA LIPA During an Interview With AMAs Explains How Her Collaboration with BLACKPINK Has Achieved

BLACKPINK is to collaborate with a British pop star Dua Lipa.

DUA X PINK IN YOUR AREA!!

Dua Lipa on last month's 3rd updated her Twitter alerting her collaboration with BLACKPINK "So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! Thank you for all the love and support."

Their song is titled Kiss and Make Up, and YG Entertainment hinted the song that "Out of the general notion of 'featuring', it's leaning toward to a form of cooperative work. The group is responsible for nearly half of the song. However, despite numerous consultation processes in an attempt to film a music video, it failed to carry out due to hectic schedules of both artists."

While Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK formerly mentioned that they are fans of each other, thanks to the request of Dua Lipa, this amazing collaboration has been achieved.

In Dua Lipa's latest interview with AMAs, she mentioned BLACKPINK and teased the collaboration with the group, displaying her excitement toward the work "I've got a song coming out with this amazing Korean pop group called BLACKPINK, and they are amazing. They are huge. It comes out on October 19th, and the song is called Kiss and Make Up, and its a song that I wrote a year ago but I wanted to do a collaboration with someone, I just didn't find the right home for it. I recently met the girls in Seoul, and I was thinking 'Would it be crazy if I just send them a song to see if they like it and if they want to sing on it, and that's what I did. They were very quick with the response and they were like 'Yeah let's do it' and they just quickly went and recorded it and changed some of the lyrics to Korean. And that was really it. So I'm really thrilled about that one. I am very excited about that."

On the group's upcoming first international collaboration, YG conveyed "Starting this collaborative work, we are looking forward to more diversified works such as additional collaborative tracks or stage performances."

BLACKPINK made history earlier this year in June when their SQUARE UP album and single DDU-DU DDU-DU exceeded 300 million hits on Youtube just in 68 days after its release and their Youtube page gathered way more than 10 million subscribers.

Standing up to the global popularity of BLACKPINK, Dua Lipa is one of the hottest British musicians famed for having a record of 1.4 billion hits on Youtube with her song New Rules. Lately, she also confirmed domestic popularity by selling outs her live performances in Korea.

While she already is in command of millions of guy fans with her sharp features and good looks, she has expanded her fan base to a large number of female fans by emerging as a new 'girl crush' with her confident and independent propensity. With her music, she is delivering a message that "female must keep strengthening themselves".

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

